Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. (the "Company")

LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

Date:2 November 2020

Block Listing Six-Monthly Return

1. Name of company:

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c.

2. Name of scheme:

Shares issued by an investment trust

3. Period of return:

From: 30 April 2020 To: 30 October 2020

4. Balance of unallotted securities under scheme from previous return:

8,085,647 ordinary shares of 25p each

5. The amount by which the block scheme has been increased since the date of the last return:

Nil

6. Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme during period:

871,850

7. Balance under scheme not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

7,213,797 ordinary shares of 25p each



PATAC Limited

Company Secretary

Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com