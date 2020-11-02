Company and partners Energieversorgung Offenbach (EVO) and DataCenter-Group (DCG) complete first phase of 55MW hyperscale campus

Vantage Data Centers, a leading global provider of hyperscale data center campuses, announced the opening of its first 15MW data center in Germany along with partners Energieversorgung Offenbach (EVO) and DataCenter-Group (DCG). The Frankfurt campus was part of the acquisition of Etix Everywhere in February 2020, which Vantage announced along with greenfield developments in Berlin, Milan, Warsaw and Zurich.

The campus, located in Offenbach, will house three multi-story data centers totaling 55MW of critical IT capacity and 650,000 square feet (60,000 square meters) when fully developed. The opening of the Frankfurt campus is a key milestone in Vantage's strategy to expand across Europe.

A small celebration with customers and local dignitaries took place on Friday, October 30, in honor of this milestone. Speakers at the ceremony included:

Tarek Al-Wazir (Hessian Minister for Economics, Energy, Transport and Housing)

Dr. Felix Schwenke (Mayor of the City of Offenbach)

Dr. Georg Müller (CEO of MVV Energie AG)

"The development of this campus in one of the most sought-after markets in Europe is the first milestone in our USD $2 billion European expansion strategy," said Antoine Boniface, president, Vantage Europe. "Many of our customers need to be in Europe for a variety of reasons, whether it's to reduce latency or to comply with local privacy laws. Offenbach is an ideal location, located within one kilometer of the main peering points and just 15 minutes from Frankfurt's international airport."

Like all of Vantage's data centers, the campus prioritizes reliability along with sustainability and environmental responsibility. Buildings will employ hyper-efficient cooling with outside air economization using minimal water. This approach, along with other design features, enables Vantage to achieve industry-leading power usage effectiveness (PUE) and water usage effectiveness (WUE). Amenities include electric vehicle charging stations, campus green spaces, drought-resistant landscaping and motion-sensor LED lighting throughout the campus.

For more information on Vantage's Frankfurt campus, please visit https://vantage-dc.com/data-center-locations/europe/frankfurt-germany/.

To download a photo of the Frankfurt campus, click here.

Vantage Data Centers powers, cools, protects and connects the technology of the world's well-known hyperscalers, cloud providers and large enterprises. Developing and operating across six markets in North America and six markets in Europe, Vantage has evolved data center design in innovative ways to deliver dramatic gains in reliability, efficiency and sustainability in flexible environments that can scale as quickly as the market demands.

