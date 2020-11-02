IQVIA, a leading global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and clinical research services to the life sciences industry, today announced that Zentiva, a leading player in branded generic and OTC medications in the European and CIS markets, is leveraging IQVIA's Orchestrated Customer Engagement (OCE) platform across 12 major markets. The platform will be key to helping Zentiva address changes in the market and streamline their commercial operations while creating more impactful customer interactions.

"We will utilize the OCE platform to digitally enable our commercial teams and accelerate Zentiva's growth. Everyone from sales representatives to marketing managers will be able to deliver more impact with more focus and in less time, while keeping our customers at the heart of all our efforts," said Paul Geymayer, Head Commercial Northern Central Europe, Zentiva.

IQVIA will provide OCE Personal Engagement to optimize Zentiva's field force processes and OCE Marketing to accelerate multi-channel digital marketing toward clients. OCE removes companies' vertical silos and enables employees to understand how their colleagues are interacting with customers so they can more effectively engage customers.

OCE accelerates performance by automating administrative and repetitive tasks with its artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML) capabilities. OCE's AI/ML engine also leverages natural language processing to generate insights from market data. From these insights, OCE gives users real-time recommendations for capturing every opportunity to help sales teams support patient needs.

About IQVIA

IQVIA (NYSE: IQV) is a leading global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. Formed through the merger of IMS Health and Quintiles, IQVIA applies human data science leveraging the analytic rigor and clarity of data science to the ever-expanding scope of human science to enable companies to reimagine and develop new approaches to clinical development and commercialization, speed innovation and accelerate improvements in healthcare outcomes. Powered by the IQVIA CORE, IQVIA delivers unique and actionable insights at the intersection of large-scale analytics, transformative technology and extensive domain expertise, as well as execution capabilities. With approximately 68,000 employees, IQVIA conducts operations in more than 100 countries.

IQVIA is a global leader in protecting individual patient privacy. The company uses a wide variety of privacy-enhancing technologies and safeguards to protect individual privacy while generating and analyzing information on a scale that helps healthcare stakeholders identify disease patterns and correlate with the precise treatment path and therapy needed for better outcomes. IQVIA's insights and execution capabilities help biotech, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, medical researchers, government agencies, payers and other healthcare stakeholders tap into a deeper understanding of diseases, human behaviors and scientific advances, in an effort to advance their path toward cures. To learn more, visit www.iqvia.com.

About Zentiva

Zentiva is a producer of high-quality affordable medicines serving patients in Europe and beyond. With a dedicated team of more than 4,500 people and a network of production sites including flagship sites in Prague and Bucharest Zentiva strives to be the champion of branded generic medicines and OTC products in Europe to better support people's daily healthcare needs.

At Zentiva, it is our aspiration that healthcare should be a right and not a privilege. More than ever, people need better access to high-quality affordable medicines and healthcare. We work in partnership with physicians, pharmacists, wholesalers, regulators and governments to provide the everyday solutions that we all depend on. Learn more on www.Zentiva.com

