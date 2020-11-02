DJ Media and Games Invest plc: announces the upcoming launch of Atlas Rogues which will support further organic growth

Media and Games Invest announces the upcoming launch of Atlas Rogues which will support further organic growth November 02, 2020 - Media and Games Invest (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: M8G), (Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market: M8G) ("MGI" or the "Company"), announces the Early Access to the upcoming launch of Atlas Rogues. Atlas Rogues is a buy-to-play PC game that can be played alone or with up to four people simultaneously in co-op mode. The Story Time is ticking away in the city of Atlas. In 30 days, the last reactor on the planet will explode, along with everything else. Only the player can stop it but must get past the "Trusts" to shut down the reactor in time and save the world. To do this, the player recruits a team of four "Freelancers" to compete against the Trusts. The player is in a time loop. If he doesn't manage to get past the Trusts before the reactor explodes, the level starts all over again, but with new content and challenges, so every attempt is unique. Players can choose from many different characters, each with their own unique strengths. This allows to assemble a unique team of four characters to each new challenge. With each new run, new characters, equipment, etc. will be added, allowing players to customize their team even more, but the Trusts will also respond with random escalations of their troops. Atlas Rogues is an internally developed spin-off of MGI's own IP Atlas Reactor. It will be available on MGI's own platform Glyph as well as on Steam and will contribute from Q4'20 onwards to MGI's organic growth. The user acquisition for Atlas Rogues will be largely done via MGI's media unit. About Media and Games Invest plc Media and Games Invest plc is a digital games company with main operational presence in EMEA and North America. The Company has an active position in games supported by a media unit. MGI follows a "Buy, Integrate, Build and Improve" strategy through organic growth and acquisitions. MGI has successfully acquired over 30 companies and assets over the past six years. The Company's shares are listed in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange und am Nasdaq First North Premier in Stockholm. The Company's subsidiary gamigo AG has a bond listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For further information, please contact: Remco Westermann President and CEO +49 40 411 885206 Sören Barz Head of Investor Relations, Germany +49 170 376 9571 soeren.barz@mgi.group info@mgi.group www.mgi.group 1144712 2020-11-02

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 02, 2020 07:31 ET (12:31 GMT)