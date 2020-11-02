Edgar, Dunn Company (EDC), an independent, global strategy consulting firm specialising in payments and digital financial services, today announced and welcomed Hugh Gallagher as Director in charge of EDC's North American consulting business.

Mr. Gallagher re-joins EDC after 14-years serving in executive roles with First Data (now Fiserv, NASDAQ: FISV), SunTrust Bank (now Truist, NYSE: TFC), Accenture/First Annapolis (NYSE: ACN) and First Manhattan Consulting Group.

Mr. Gallagher will lead the consulting business in North America and partner with Directors across the Firm to counsel clients with international operations or the desire to expand to new markets. In this capacity, he will continue to advise C-suite and senior executive teams at a variety of banks and other financial institutions, leading private equity firms, non-bank financial services companies, financial technology and other bank vendor organisations.

Mr. Gallagher has more than 30 years of experience in payments and financial services. His primary areas of functional expertise include strategic planning?, pricing and profitability analysis?, product management?, innovation and new product development, ?applied analytics and customer segmentation?, customer experience?, partnerships and mergers acquisitions?.

"Hugh's exceptional track record of leading transformational change, driving accelerated revenue and profit growth, and improving competitive market positioning makes him the ideal leader to accelerate the Firm's growth in North America," said Peter Sidenius, CEO of Edgar, Dunn Company. "We are confident that the Firm and its clients will benefit immensely from Hugh's experience and leadership capabilities."

"We are thrilled to have Hugh rejoin the Firm to focus our efforts in growing the consulting business in North America," said Kim Gerhardt, Market Lead for North America, and Managing Director of Industry Roundtables. "The pace of change within this market presents significant opportunities for our clients. I am excited to work with Hugh as he takes our consulting practice to the next level."

"It's an honor to rejoin EDC as a Director, serving clients with deep expertise and working with such a talented team of professionals," commented Mr. Gallagher. "As the leading, independent strategy firm focused on payments and digital financial services, we are well positioned to continue our growth trajectory."

A recognized industry thought leader, Mr. Gallagher has been an invited speaker at conferences for the Bank Administration Institute, Consumer Bankers Association, Electronic Transaction Association, American Banker, and NACHA, and has authored whitepapers and articles for a variety of publications.

He graduated with his bachelor's degree with highest honors from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and earned his MBA from the University of Chicago's Booth School of Business.

About Edgar, Dunn Company

Edgar, Dunn Company is an independent strategy consulting firm founded in 1978. Our two fundamental principles of client service are to provide deep expertise in payments and digital financial services that enhances our clients' perspectives, and to deliver actionable advice that enables our clients to create measurable, sustainable change in their organisations.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201102005094/en/

Contacts:

Amine Saidi

amine.saidi@edgardunn.com

+44(0)2072831114 0791787725