Pemberton, a leading European private credit asset manager, backed by UK insurer Legal General Group PLC, today announced the latest step in its strategic expansion into the US and Canadian market with the appointment of Scott Hamilton, to the newly created role of Managing Director for North American Business Development.

Scott will lead institutional client coverage and consultant relations for Pemberton's European private debt strategies in the US and Canada.

Scott brings 19 years of experience of client coverage and structuring solutions across a range of alternative credit opportunities, most recently as Managing Director, Institutional Distribution, at Alcentra. He previously held senior roles at Bank of New York Mellon and Thomas Weisel Asset Management and earned a BA in Interdisciplinary Economics, Political Science and Business from the University of California, Berkeley.

Pemberton has grown its assets under management to c. $10 billion in 2020, providing global investors, including public pensions, endowment plans, insurance companies and family offices access to its sponsored and non-sponsored direct lending investments for growth companies across Europe.

Antoine Josserand, Partner and Head of Business Development and Investor Relations, said:"Scott brings invaluable experience in North American distribution, significant expertise in this asset class and a clear understanding of investors' allocation needs. His appointment is a critical step in Pemberton's plan to further develop its relationship with US and Canadian investors with an increased local presence to better serve their needs."

Scott Hamilton added:"It's exciting to be joining Pemberton at this inflection point in the European direct lending market. With its highly experienced team, platform scale and dual-track credit process, Pemberton has come through this economic downturn on a strong footing, and as a leading provider of corporate debt solutions across Europe. I'm honored for the opportunity and greatly look forward to comprehensively bringing Pemberton's dynamic offerings to the US Institutional limited partner (LP) and consultant community."

About Pemberton

Pemberton Asset Management ('Pemberton') is a leading European private debt manager transforming traditional credit markets, backed by one of Europe's largest insurers Legal General Group PLC. Pemberton is focused on delivering attractive risk-adjusted returns for global investors and long-term capital for European borrowers, which provides growth capital for the wider European economy.

Pemberton uniquely blends asset management and banking expertise and offers mid-market companies in the UK and Europe an alternative to bank finance. With an approach focused on risk transparency, Pemberton aims to bring clarity to complex credit markets for investors, borrowers and banks. For more information, please visit our website at www.pembertonam.com

Disclaimer

The above press release is for information purposes only and it should not be regarded as an offer or solicitation of an offer. We do not represent that this information, including any third-party information, is accurate or complete and it should not be relied upon as such. Investing entails risks, including possible loss of principal. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The information contained in this press release is given at the date of this publication (unless otherwise marked) and is subject to updating, revision and amendment. The opinions expressed reflect the opinion of the named individual and are subject to change without notice.

This document has been prepared and issued by Pemberton Capital Advisors LLP. Pemberton Capital Advisors LLP is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority ('FCA') and entered on the FCA Register with the firm reference number 561640 and is registered in England and Wales at 52 Grosvenor Gardens, London, SW1W 0AU, United Kingdom. Registered with the US. Securities and Exchange Commission as an investment adviser under the U.S. Investment Advisers Act of 1940 with CRD No. 282621 and SEC File No. 801-107757.

Tel: +44(0) 207 993 9300. www.pembertonam.com

Pemberton is a registered trademark. Pemberton

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201102005469/en/

Contacts:

Media Relations:

UK Carl Leijonhufvud, CLeijonhufvud@headlandconsultancy.com, +44 (0) 20 3805 4827

Viktor Tsvetanov, VTsvetanov@headlandconsultancy.com, +44 (0) 20 3435 7469



US Candace Carpenter, ckcarpenter@contextcontentllc.com +1 720-319-8166

Dex McLuskey, dmcluskey@contextcontentllc.com+1 720-251-4627



Business Development:

Antoine Josserand, antoine.josserand@embertonam.com, 44 (0) 20 7993 9311