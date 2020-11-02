Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

FAIRFIELD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2020 / Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) (the "Company" or "Jerash"), a producer of high-quality textile goods for leading global brands, announced today that its board of directors approved the payment of a regular quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable on or about November 23, 2020 to stockholders of record as of November 16, 2020.

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (Nasdaq: JRSH) is a manufacturer utilized by many well-known brands and retailers, such as Walmart, Costco, Hanes, New Balance, G-III, VF Corporation (which owns brands such as The North Face, Timberland, JanSport, etc.), and PVH Corp. (which owns brands such as Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, IZOD, etc.). Its production facilities comprise four factory units, one workshop, and three warehouses and it currently employs approximately 4,100 people. Additional information is available at www.jerashholdings.com.

