Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 02.11.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 652 internationalen Medien
Taat Lifestyle "on track"! Coscarella und die fünf Gründe für Ohio!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
02.11.2020 | 14:20
14 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

FAIRFIELD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2020 / Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) (the "Company" or "Jerash"), a producer of high-quality textile goods for leading global brands, announced today that its board of directors approved the payment of a regular quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable on or about November 23, 2020 to stockholders of record as of November 16, 2020.

About Jerash Holdings (US), Inc.

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (Nasdaq: JRSH) is a manufacturer utilized by many well-known brands and retailers, such as Walmart, Costco, Hanes, New Balance, G-III, VF Corporation (which owns brands such as The North Face, Timberland, JanSport, etc.), and PVH Corp. (which owns brands such as Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, IZOD, etc.). Its production facilities comprise four factory units, one workshop, and three warehouses and it currently employs approximately 4,100 people. Additional information is available at www.jerashholdings.com.

Contact:

Matt Kreps, Darrow Associates Investor Relations
(214) 597-8200
mkreps@darrowir.com

SOURCE: Jerash Holdings (US), Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/613593/Jerash-Holdings-US-Inc-Declares-Quarterly-Dividend

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.