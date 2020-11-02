Halberd Corporation: Halberd Corp. CEO Interviewed on Money TV

In Case You Missed It - Mr. Hartman discusses recent accomplishments and new opportunities.

JACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2020 / Halberd Corporation (OTC PINK:HALB) Chairman, President and CEO, William A. Hartman, was interviewed recently by host, Donald Baillargeon, on Money TV. In the segment, Mr. Hartman provided an update on the company's latest activities, and new efforts underway.

Mr. Baillargeon began the interview by asking how Halberd decided on its university research partner. Mr. Hartman explained that Halberd reviewed several prestigious universities and selected Arizona State University due to its top ranking in innovation among research universities.

Hartman continued, "We are extremely satisfied with the choice of ASU, as their progress to date has exceeded our most optimistic expectations. Some of those details, by necessity, have been withheld, subject to the upcoming patent application filing."

Hartman then discussed Halberd's strategy in the patenting of new intellectual property. Although it may take the US Patent Office many months, or even years to issue a patent, by filing a provisional patent application immediately, the company establishes its priority date with that filing very soon after innovative products or processes are discovered. This protects our intellectual property while the technology and actual patent application are developed and refined. During the time between the filing of a provisional patent application and issuance of a patent, we will claim "patent pending" status while safeguarding the key components of the technology.

Hartman then outlined the importance of creating Covid-19 antibodies. Not only are antibodies important in fighting the disease in infected patients, but also as a rapid, accurate diagnostic tool. Additionally, our antibodies deployed in a nasal spray form could act as a potential preventative measure. Since a significant percentage of the population is reluctant to use a vaccine, this may be an effective alternative, and a huge market success.

Hartman explained, Halberd Corporation is debt-free and has the funding available to implement their entire Coronavirus project.

Describing another completely different application for its antibodies in potential projects, Hartman indicated that Halberd is well positioned to apply its unique, patented extracorporeal technology to diseases beyond the immediate necessity of addressing Covid-19. Halberd believes this technology to be a key element in potentially treating numerous other diseases, such as blood sepsis, PTSD, Alzheimer's Disease, heart attacks/strokes, and others. Hartman indicated that cooperation with larger pharmaceutical entities would be considered on a case-by-case basis to expedite manufacture and distribution of Halberd's technology products and processes to the market. However, Hartman clarified that these other implementations will not distract Halberd's current Covid-19 focus.

Hartman ended the interview stating, "Halberd developed prototypes of a proposed Anti-Addiction Patch utilizing its patented ingredients that could be an effective tool in the war on alcohol and chemical addiction. The patch is intended to be worn continuously for multiple days to reduce the addictive craving for opioids, heroin, cocaine, and fentanyl. Hartman projected that this product could be a billion-dollar market success with demand emanating from the entire world.

You can view the entire interview video here.

For more information please contact:

William A. Hartman

w.hartman@halberdcorporation.com

support@halberdcorporation.com

www.halberdcorporation.com

P. O. Box 25

Jackson Center, PA 16133

Twitter:@HalberdC

About Halberd Corporation.

Halberd Corporation. (OTC-PINK:HALB), is a publicly traded company on the OTC Market, and is in full compliance with OTC Market reporting requirements. Halberd's Articles of Incorporation prohibit the company from issuance of convertible debt which would result in dilution. See the company's Articles of Incorporation here. The number of outstanding shares remains at 317,721,539.

The company holds the exclusive rights to the COVID-19 extracorporeal treatment technology provisional patent applications: "Method for Treating and Curing Covid-19 Infection;" "Method for Treating COVID-19 Inflammatory Cytokine Storm for the Reduction of Morbidity and Mortality in COVID-19 Patients;" "Method for Treating and Curing COVID-19 Infection by Utilizing a Laser to Eradicate the Virus", and, "Nasal Spray To Prevent The Transmission Of Covid-19 Between Humans." Halberd also holds the exclusive rights to the underlying granted U.S. Patent 9,216,386 and U.S. Patent 8,758,287.

Safe Harbor Notice

Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). The Companies caution that statements, and assumptions made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and makes no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, estimates made by management. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. The Companies undertake no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release.

Investor caution/added risk for investors in companies claiming involvement in COVID-19 initiatives -

On April 8, 2020, SEC Chairman Jay Clayton and William Hinman, the Director of the Division of Corporation Finance, issued a joint public statement on the importance of disclosure during the COVID-19 crisis.

The SEC and Self-Regulatory Organizations are targeting public companies that claim to have products, treatment or other strategies with regard to COVID-19.

The ultimate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's operations is unknown and will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted with confidence, including the duration of the COVID-19 outbreak. Additionally, new information may emerge concerning the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, and any additional preventative and protective actions that governments, or the Company, may direct, which may result in an extended period of continued business disruption, reduced customer traffic and reduced operations. Any resulting financial impact cannot be reasonably estimated at this time.

We further caution investors that our primary focus and goal is to battle this pandemic for the good of the world. As such, it is possible that we may find it necessary to make disclosures which are consistent with that goal, but which may be adverse to the pecuniary interests of the Company and of its shareholders.

SOURCE: Halberd Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/613772/Halberd-Corp-CEO-Interviewed-on-Money-TV