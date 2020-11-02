

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NAPCO Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC) revealed a profit for first quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $2.32 million, or $0.13 per share. This compares with $3.23 million, or $0.17 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.10 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 11.9% to $23.17 million from $26.29 million last year.



NAPCO Security Technologies Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $2.32 Mln. vs. $3.23 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.13 vs. $0.17 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.10 -Revenue (Q1): $23.17 Mln vs. $26.29 Mln last year.



