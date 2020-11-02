Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM

MANCHESTER AND LONDON INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

Results of Annual General Meeting

2 November 2020

The Company announces that at the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Company held today Resolutions 1 to 17 contained in the Notice of AGM were duly passed on a poll.

M&M Investment Company, the controlling shareholder of the Company undertook not to vote on the resolutions dealing with the re-election and election of the independent Directors. The proxy votes below therefore reflect the votes submitted by independent shareholders as indicated.

The proxy votes received in relation to the resolutions passed were as follows:

Resolution Votes for Votes Against Votes at Chairman's Discretion Shares Marked As Votes Withheld / Abstentions 1. To receive and accept the Annual Report 21,668,507 3,029 0 0 2. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report 21,665,051 4,766 0 1,719 3. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy 21,664,463 5,354 0 1,719 4. To declare a final ordinary dividend of 7.0p per Ordinary Share 21,668,507 3,029 0 0 5. To re-elect David Harris as a Director (independent shareholders) 1,497,539 274,279 0 19,899,715 6. To re-elect Brett Miller as a Director 1,762,716 8,867 0 19,899,951 7. To elect James Waterlow as a Director (independent shareholders) 1,767,386 3,029 0 19,901,119 8. To re-elect Daniel Wright as a Director (independent shareholders) 1,767,854 3,029 0 19,900,651 9. To re-appoint Deloitte LLP as Auditor of the Company 21,663,265 8,271 0 0 10. To authorise the Directors to determine the Auditor's Remuneration 21,666,817 3,683 0 1,036 11. To authorise the Directors to offer holders the right to elect to receive newly issued Ordinary Shares 21,668,271 3,029 0 236 12. To authorise the Directors to allot Ordinary Shares 21,641,858 23,003 0 6,675 13. To disapply statutory pre-emption rights in relation to the issue of Ordinary Shares 21,227,463 437,397 0 6,675 14. To authorise the Directors to sell, transfer and allot Ordinary Shares from Treasury at a discount to the net asset value 21,375,066 295,952 0 517 15. To authorise the Company to make market purchases of Ordinary Shares 21,668,507 3,029 0 0 16. To authorise the Company to hold general meetings on 14 clear days' notice 21,661,809 9,727 0 0 17. To cancel the amount outstanding to the share premium account and credit this to a distributable reserve 21,660,963 3,617 0 6,956

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, copies of all resolutions passed as Special Business at the Meeting will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

LEI: 213800HMBZXULR2EEO10