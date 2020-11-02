Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM
London, November 2
MANCHESTER AND LONDON INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
(the "Company")
Results of Annual General Meeting
2 November 2020
The Company announces that at the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Company held today Resolutions 1 to 17 contained in the Notice of AGM were duly passed on a poll.
M&M Investment Company, the controlling shareholder of the Company undertook not to vote on the resolutions dealing with the re-election and election of the independent Directors. The proxy votes below therefore reflect the votes submitted by independent shareholders as indicated.
The proxy votes received in relation to the resolutions passed were as follows:
|Resolution
|Votes for
|Votes Against
|Votes at Chairman's Discretion
|Shares Marked As Votes Withheld / Abstentions
|1. To receive and accept the Annual Report
|21,668,507
|3,029
|0
|0
|2. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report
|21,665,051
|4,766
|0
|1,719
|3. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy
|21,664,463
|5,354
|0
|1,719
|4. To declare a final ordinary dividend of 7.0p per Ordinary Share
|21,668,507
|3,029
|0
|0
|5. To re-elect David Harris as a Director (independent shareholders)
|1,497,539
|274,279
|0
|19,899,715
|6. To re-elect Brett Miller as a Director
|1,762,716
|8,867
|0
|19,899,951
|7. To elect James Waterlow as a Director (independent shareholders)
|1,767,386
|3,029
|0
|19,901,119
|8. To re-elect Daniel Wright as a Director (independent shareholders)
|1,767,854
|3,029
|0
|19,900,651
|9. To re-appoint Deloitte LLP as Auditor of the Company
|21,663,265
|8,271
|0
|0
|10. To authorise the Directors to determine the Auditor's Remuneration
|21,666,817
|3,683
|0
|1,036
|11. To authorise the Directors to offer holders the right to elect to receive newly issued Ordinary Shares
|21,668,271
|3,029
|0
|236
|12. To authorise the Directors to allot Ordinary Shares
|21,641,858
|23,003
|0
|6,675
|13. To disapply statutory pre-emption rights in relation to the issue of Ordinary Shares
|21,227,463
|437,397
|0
|6,675
|14. To authorise the Directors to sell, transfer and allot Ordinary Shares from Treasury at a discount to the net asset value
|21,375,066
|295,952
|0
|517
|15. To authorise the Company to make market purchases of Ordinary Shares
|21,668,507
|3,029
|0
|0
|16. To authorise the Company to hold general meetings on 14 clear days' notice
|21,661,809
|9,727
|0
|0
|17. To cancel the amount outstanding to the share premium account and credit this to a distributable reserve
|21,660,963
|3,617
|0
|6,956
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, copies of all resolutions passed as Special Business at the Meeting will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
LEI: 213800HMBZXULR2EEO10