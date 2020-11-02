Anzeige
Montag, 02.11.2020
PR Newswire
02.11.2020 | 14:34
Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM

Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, November 2

MANCHESTER AND LONDON INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

Results of Annual General Meeting

2 November 2020

The Company announces that at the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Company held today Resolutions 1 to 17 contained in the Notice of AGM were duly passed on a poll.

M&M Investment Company, the controlling shareholder of the Company undertook not to vote on the resolutions dealing with the re-election and election of the independent Directors. The proxy votes below therefore reflect the votes submitted by independent shareholders as indicated.

The proxy votes received in relation to the resolutions passed were as follows:

Resolution Votes forVotes AgainstVotes at Chairman's DiscretionShares Marked As Votes Withheld / Abstentions
1. To receive and accept the Annual Report21,668,5073,02900
2. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report21,665,0514,76601,719
3. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy21,664,4635,35401,719
4. To declare a final ordinary dividend of 7.0p per Ordinary Share21,668,5073,02900
5. To re-elect David Harris as a Director (independent shareholders)1,497,539274,279019,899,715
6. To re-elect Brett Miller as a Director1,762,7168,867019,899,951
7. To elect James Waterlow as a Director (independent shareholders)1,767,3863,029019,901,119
8. To re-elect Daniel Wright as a Director (independent shareholders)1,767,8543,029019,900,651
9. To re-appoint Deloitte LLP as Auditor of the Company21,663,2658,27100
10. To authorise the Directors to determine the Auditor's Remuneration21,666,8173,68301,036
11. To authorise the Directors to offer holders the right to elect to receive newly issued Ordinary Shares21,668,2713,0290236
12. To authorise the Directors to allot Ordinary Shares21,641,85823,00306,675
13. To disapply statutory pre-emption rights in relation to the issue of Ordinary Shares21,227,463437,39706,675
14. To authorise the Directors to sell, transfer and allot Ordinary Shares from Treasury at a discount to the net asset value21,375,066295,9520517
15. To authorise the Company to make market purchases of Ordinary Shares21,668,5073,02900
16. To authorise the Company to hold general meetings on 14 clear days' notice21,661,8099,72700
17. To cancel the amount outstanding to the share premium account and credit this to a distributable reserve21,660,9633,61706,956

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, copies of all resolutions passed as Special Business at the Meeting will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

LEI: 213800HMBZXULR2EEO10

© 2020 PR Newswire
