Cloud Kitchen Market Size to Reach USD 71.4 Billion by 2027 | CAGR of 12.0% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud Kitchen Market by Type (Independent Cloud Kitchen, Commissary/Shared kitchen, and KitchenPods), Product Type (Burger/Sandwich, Pizza/Pasta, Chicken, Seafood, Mexican/Asian Food and Others) and Nature (Franchised and Standalone): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2027- Published on Valuates Reports in Food & Service Category.

The Global Cloud Kitchen Market size was valued at USD 43.1 Billion in 2019 and is estimated to reach USD 71.4 Billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 12.0% from 2021 to 2027.

North America is expected to hold the largest cloud kitchen market share during the forecast period. This dominance of North America is attributed to population growth, improved lifestyles, and growth in consumer buying power in the country.

Major factors driving the growth of cloud kitchen market size are an increase in demand for online food delivery, an increase in demand for international cuisine, and the adoption of tech-savvy ordering systems.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE CLOUD KITCHEN MARKET SIZE

Cloud kitchen cost-effectiveness is one of the key factors that is expected to drive the growth of the cloud kitchen market size. Real estate has always been one of the greatest expense variables for typical restaurants. Cloud kitchens will minimize this expense as they can operate from non-prime locations and save on leasing costs resulting from the area needed to draw dining traffic. Standardized products are also created by cloud kitchens, which further reduces cost.

With growing internet penetration, there has been an increase in the number of users on different social media sites. Considering this, on these social media sites, most of the major players in the cloud kitchen industry strategize to promote their goods and services. In order to advertise their product offerings, social media marketing is one of the key tactics implemented by different businesses and industries. The rise in the use of social media marketing is, therefore, expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the cloud kitchen industry and ultimately raise its customers.

Product production can be streamlined in cloud kitchens with an emphasis on limited menus and limited products, as it would be in manufacturing. In addition, experiments with robots and machines that can further automate the process are also being carried out in cloud kitchens. The possibility of automation can further fuel the adoption of cloud kitchen market size.

CLOUD KITCHEN MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

The Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. This is due to an increase in the number of young people in this area and an increase in demand for online food supplies.

Based on type, with about two-thirds of the global cloud kitchen market in 2019, the independent cloud kitchen segment contributed to the highest market share and is expected to hold its position throughout the forecast period. This is due to a rise in grocery stores, restaurant brands, and multi-branded restaurants' use of independent cloud kitchens.

Based on nature, the franchised segment held the largest cloud kitchen market share and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The trend of franchising among stakeholders is growing as it helps to grow the company and needs less capital because stakeholders are more involved in franchising their cloud kitchens.

TOP COMPANIES IN THE CLOUD KITCHEN MARKET

Because of operational scalability, investors are more concentrated on food aggregators in the cloud kitchen market. The focus, however, has moved towards providers of services as well as operators of cloud kitchens. We should also expect more spending in the first two stages of the value chain as the aggregator market faces intense competition.

Some of the top companies in the cloud kitchen market include Kitchen United, Rebel Foods, DoorDash Kitchen, Zuul Kitchen, Keatz, Kitopi, Ghost Kitchen Orlando, Dahmakan, Starbucks (Star Kitchen), and Cloud Kitchen.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the cloud kitchen market analysis from 2019 to 2027 to identify the prevailing cloud kitchen market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the cloud kitchen market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing cloud kitchen market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market industry.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The cloud kitchen market report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global cloud kitchen market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

CLOUD KITCHEN KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

Independent Cloud Kitchen

Commissary/Shared Kitchen

KitchenPods

By Product Type

Burger/Sandwich

Pizza/Pasta

Chicken

Seafood

Mexican/Asian Food

Others

By Nature

Franchised

Standalone

Key Players

Kitchen United,

Rebel Foods,

DoorDash Kitchen,

Zuul Kitchen,

Keatz,

Kitopi,

Ghost Kitchen Orlando,

Dahmakan,

Starbucks ( Star Kitchen )

) Cloud Kitchen

