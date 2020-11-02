Megola, Inc.: UPDATE - Megola Recaps Recent Events

OTC Current, New CEO, BOD, Material Events, Acquisitions

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2020 / Megola Inc. (OTC PINK:MGON) Megola, Inc. ("MGON", "Company") is a Consortium Group of Health Technologies and Service Company. Megola through product and technology acquisitions has grown to have its own E-commerce Branding Division, Service Department, Licensing Division, Franchise Division all maintaining Megola's diverse manufactured product portfolios which allows the company to integrate into several vertical sales markets worldwide. Megola controls every aspect from manufacturing to distribution of all its Patented, IP product lines giving it the best-case scenario in every competitive market space.

HIGHLIGHTS:

New CEO

Bob Gardiner is a seasoned professional with over 27 years experience in business development, operations, marketing and distribution. He has been personally responsible and involved in several startups in its development and ultimately the buyouts in several corporations. He has worked in alliance with a major Investment bank to access and evaluate potential acquisitions for clients. Bob has also worked with Danone Group (A multinational corporation listed on Euronext Paris and a component of the CAC 40 stock market index) in a management position after his Company was acquired by the Fortune Global 500 Group.

New BOD, Advisory Board

Robert Gardiner

Rodney Nettles

Samuel Chiang

Mark Suchy

Paul Cohen

John MacLeod

The complete Bios of individuals can be found on corporate web site at

https://alo-gem.com/team/

New Council and Accountant firm

Sharon Mitchell - Corporate council

Jacqueline Danforth - Accounting firm

Acquisitions Finalized

Acquiring Deodorizing / Sanitizing Technology

The Stink Genie is a DIY multi-purpose disinfectant/deodorizing/sanitizing unit that is a uniquely engineered, integrated UVC (ozone) system designed to dramatically reduce and control toxic compounds such as mold, mildew, fungus, formaldehyde, xylene gasses and all types of smoke along with infectious agents such as SARS Coronavirus, bacteria, influenza, hemolytic streptococci and many others. Ozone is a natural gas composed of three atoms of Oxygen and is Scientifically Proven to Kill SARS Coronavirus and Influenza, interest is sparked in its ability to Combat COVID-19.

Acquiring CBD Product Line Brand, Balanced2day (B2D)

Balanced2Day is the leading Premium Hemp Extract brand designed for athletes and individuals leading an active lifestyle. Every bottle of Balanced2Day SPORT is THC Free and legal in all 50 states. Started by a group of individuals which include former professional athletes who are passionate about the power of Hemp Extract products, we believe Hemp Extract should be available to all those in need as an alternative way of life at an affordable price.

Recent news: https://alo-gem.com/news

Shareholder Letter

https://alo-gem.com/update-megola-inc-ceo-addresses-shareholders/

Notice of Material Events

https://alo-gem.com/notice-of-material-event/

Due to Covid delays the MEGOLA name will be updated and used on all corporate websites, social media sites until the company is able to file proper procedures for name and symbol change. We are sorry for any shareholder confusion.

Contacts:

Megola, Inc.

John MacLeod

http://alo-gem.com

http://twitter.com/alo_gem

megola2020@gmail.com

Disclaimer: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations or forecasts of future events, can be affected by inaccurate assumptions, and are subject to various business risks and known and unknown uncertainties, a number of which are beyond the control of management. Therefore, actual results could differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Additional information respecting the factors that could materially affect the Company and its operations are contained in its annual report on Form 10K and Form 10-Q as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement.

SOURCE: Megola, Inc.

