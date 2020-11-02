Anzeige
Taat Lifestyle "on track"! Coscarella und die fünf Gründe für Ohio!
WKN: 260884 ISIN: US3765361080 
Gladstone Commercial Corporation Earnings Call and Webcast Information

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2020 / Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD) announces the following event:

What:

Gladstone Commercial Corporation's Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2020 Earnings Call & Webcast

When:

Friday, November 6, 2020 @ 8:30 a.m. EST

Website:

https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/gldcom/mediaframe/40998/indexl.html

How:

By webcast - Log on to the web at the address above

By phone - Please call (877) 407-9045

and enter conference number 13711039

Contact:

Gladstone Commercial Corporation, (703) 287-5893.

A conference call replay will be available after the call and will be accessible through November 13, 2020. To hear the replay, please dial (877) 660-6853 and use playback conference number 13711039.

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will also be archived on our website (www.gladstonecommercial.com).

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust ("REIT") focused on acquiring, owning and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Additional information can be found at www.gladstonecompanies.com.

For further information: Gladstone Commercial Corporation, +1-703-287-5893

SOURCE: Gladstone Commercial Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/611334/Gladstone-Commercial-Corporation-Earnings-Call-and-Webcast-Information

