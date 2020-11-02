

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Engineering company Fluor Corp. (FLR) announced Monday that David Constable has been appointed chief executive officer, effective January 1, 2021. Constable succeeds Carlos Hernandez, who will retire as CEO and a member of the company's Board at the end of the year.



Constable is a member of the Fluor Board of Directors since 2019. Prior to that, he held various leadership roles within the company from 1982 to 2011 , most recently as group president, Operations. Constable served as CEO of Sasol Ltd. from 2011 to 2016.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

