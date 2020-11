Datang Intnl Pwr Gen - Proposed Amendments to the Articles of Association

PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

Datang International Power Generation Co., Ltd. announces PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

For details, please visit: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1325155/PROPOSED_AMENDMENTS_TO_THE_ARTICLES_OF_ASSOCIATION.pdf