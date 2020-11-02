

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden continue to meet voters across swing states as presidential election campaign enters final hours.



While polls show Joe Biden maintaining his overall lead, Trump claimed that he is ahead of the former Vice President in key battleground states.



With just one day to go until Election Day, polls suggest that Biden has a nine-point lead over Trump. He also appears to be ahead in most of the battleground states, which are crucial in deciding the winner - although the difference between the two candidates is marginal.



With the counting of votes expected to take several weeks after the polling day, the result is far from certain.



Speaking to reporters during a stopover at Charlotte Douglas International Airport in Charlotte, North Carolina, Trump said, 'It's not fair that we have to wait a long period of time after the election.'



Trump said it is a terrible decision by the Supreme Court when people or states are allowed to tabulate ballots for a long period of time after the election is over. He warned that a lot of fraud and misuse could take place.



Thousands thronged at Trump's rallies Sunday, with many of them not wearing masks, reports said. Biggest crowd of the night was seen in Opa Locka in Miami, Florida.



The crowd offered a variety of chants, including 'lock him up' in response to attacks on Biden and 'CNN sucks' in response to attacks on the media.



America's fate is in Florida's hands, the President said. 'As I said, if we win Florida we win it all.' Florida has significant 29 electoral votes.



He also told supporters he would consider dismissing the country's top infectious disease expert, Dr Anthony Fauci as a chant of 'Fire Fauci!' broke out at one point. To this Trump responded: 'Don't tell anybody but let me wait until a little bit after the election.' He then went on to undercut Fauci's credibility. 'He's been wrong on a lot,' he said.



The final push for votes follows America's worst ever week for new coronavirus cases, with more than 1,000 people dying each day.



New cases are rising in crucial swing states like Iowa and Minnesota.



The 75-year-old Republican candidate is scheduled to address five rallies on the penultimate day of the election.



Biden added Cleveland, in the key swing state of Ohio, in his schedule for the last day of campaigning. He will also campaign in Pennsylvania on Monday.



Trump has a slight lead over Biden there, which awards 18 Electoral College delegates of the 270 needed to win the White House.



Republican leader Newt Gingrich said his 'best estimate' two days before the election is that Trump will win 324 electoral votes against Biden's 214. 'The Des Moines Register poll showing Trump winning Iowa 48-41 and the Democracy Institute Poll showing Trump winning popular vote by 1 and swing states by 5 convinced me this will not be close,' he tweeted.



Reports say that Trump will have to rely on strong D-Day turnout among Republicans to defeat Biden, who has led early voting.



Some 90 million people have already voted ahead of the November 3 polling date.



Biden leads Trump by 4.9 percent in Pennsylvania, according to latest polls, compared to a more sizable lead of 8.4 percent in Michigan and 8.6 percent in Wisconsin.



Biden leads Trump by 62 percent to 29 percent among Latino voters registered nationally, according to a new NBC News/Wall Street Journal/Telemundo poll released on Sunday.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de