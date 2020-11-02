

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - National Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN) reported earnings for third quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $51.58 million, or $0.30 per share. This compares with $58.11 million, or $0.35 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, National Retail Properties, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $106.69 million or $0.62 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.37 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.9% to $158.63 million from $168.61 million last year.



National Retail Properties, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $106.69 Mln. vs. $116.87 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.62 vs. $0.71 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.37 -Revenue (Q3): $158.63 Mln vs. $168.61 Mln last year.



