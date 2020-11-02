Raich Law PLLC: Las Vegas Law Firm Celebrates Becoming One of the Country's Most In-Demand Boutique Business Law Firms

Raich Law Now Has a Large Clientele that Includes a Number of High-Profile Businesses in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2020 / Raich Law, a business law firm in Las Vegas, has announced that they have achieved their latest target of becoming one of the most in-demand boutique business law firms in the state. The company, which was built from scratch by owner and founder Sagar Raich, now has an extensive clientele of some of the most high-profile, successful businesses in Las Vegas.

To contact Raich Law and learn more about their services, please visit https://www.raichattorneys.com/contact-us

As a spokesperson noted, Raich Law's success and brand recognition have been so successful, they are now having to turn away some potential clients, as they cannot offer them the high level of service and success for which they have become known.

Raich Law is currently enjoying one of their longest winning streaks, thanks to an insatiable determination to deliver a winning result for their clients. This has helped gain Raich Law an enviable reputation, with current clients recommending the company and services to their business friends and associates. Raich Law is now entering into an expansion phase to meet the increasing demand, but the challenge will be finding lawyers that meet their high standards and work ethic.

"I am delighted to have built Raich Law into such a successful brand in a relatively short period of time," said Sagar Raich, owner and founder of Raich Law.

"My team and I have done this with hard work, attention to detail, and a burning desire to see justice done and to ensure our clients achieve a successful outcome. Everyone at Raich Law has the highest work ethic and standards, and we are committed to every one of our clients. We are determined to become one of the biggest boutique business law firms in the state, and are actively working on strategies to achieve this."

About Raich Law:

Raich Law PLLC is a business law firm based in Las Vegas, NV. The company was founded by Sagar Raich. Sagar Raich received his Juris Doctorate degree from the William S. Boyd School of Law at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. He has experience in the fields of business law and litigation. He also has worked in the financial industry and is well versed in that industry and its rules and regulations. For more information about the company and the services they provide, visit their website at https://www.raichattorneys.com.

Raich Law

6785 S Eastern Ave #5

Las Vegas, NV 89119

Contact:

Sagar Raich

info@raichattorneys.com

702-758-4240

SOURCE: Raich Law PLLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/613864/Las-Vegas-Law-Firm-Celebrates-Becoming-One-of-the-Countrys-Most-In-Demand-Boutique-Business-Law-Firms