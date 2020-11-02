Pond Technologies Holdings Inc.: Pond Technologies announces new Director, Anthony Giovinazzo, former Founder, CEO and Director of Nasdaq listed Cynapsus Therapeutics Robert McLeese to become Pond Chairman

MARKHAM, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2020 / Pond Technologies Holdings Inc. ("Pond") (TSX.V:POND)(OTCQB:PNDHF)( FSE:4O0), an ESG company addressing global sustainability challenges of wellness and climate change is pleased to announce the appointment of Anthony J. Giovinazzo, C.S.C.L., M.B.A., C.Dir., A.C.C. to the Board of Directors.

Mr. Giovinazzo's mandate will be to advise Grant Smith, Pond CEO, and the Board of Directors on strategy and capital market aspects of the Company's recently announced Biotech Division.

Mr. Giovinazzo was founder, CEO, and Director of Cynapsus Therapeutics Inc., (Nasdaq: CYNA). Under his leadership, Cynapsus raised CAD$176 Million and progressed from the TSX Venture Exchange to a Nasdaq IPO and listing. In 2016, Cynapsus was acquired for CAD$841 Million.

Mr. Giovinazzo is currently a Director and Executive Chairman of Sublimity Therapeutics, a private late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company addressing gastrointestinal and autoimmune diseases. He is also a Director of Titan Medical Inc. (TSX:TMD; Nasdaq:TMDI), a company developing robotic assisted technologies for single access surgery.

In 2017 Mr. Giovinazzo was chosen as the inaugural recipient of the annual Bloom Burton Award which honours an individual scientist, inventor, executive, entrepreneur, industry leader, or policy maker who made the greatest contribution to Canada's innovative healthcare industry in the previous year. He has a Chartered Director (C.Dir.) and Audit Committee Certification (ACC) from The Directors College and the DeGroote School of Business at McMaster University. Further he also completed 'Advising The Public Company Board' Program from Osgoode Hall Law School. He received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics and Accounting from McMaster University; a Certificate of Studies in Canadian Law, from Osgoode Hall Law School; an MBA from IMD Geneva, Switzerland; and completed the 'Leadership & Strategy in Pharmaceuticals & Biotech Program, from Harvard Business School.

Grant Smith, Pond CEO, commented "We are very excited to welcome Anthony Giovinazzo to our Board of Directors. Anthony has a very successful track record in drug development, licensing, private and public financing, and M&A transactions as well as being an experienced strategic thinker and tactician. His extensive pharmaceutical experience will be of great assistance to our recently announced Pond Biotech division which uses unique strains of algae to express complex proteins for diagnostics and therapeutics"

Pond also announces that Mr. Cameron Mingay has resigned as Chairman to pursue other interests and that Mr. Robert McLeese has assumed the role of Pond Chairman. Robert McLeese, BSc., MBA, CPA, is the President of Access Capital Corp., a financial advisory firm specializing in the development and financing of independent power projects in Canada and the US. He is the CEO and Chairman of ACI Energy, a power development and operations company holding significant stakes in two US power plants and CEO of Cobble Beach Golf Resort Community, an Ontario golf course resort and residential community. Mr. McLeese is also a Director of Export Development Canada (EDC) where he serves as Chair of the Audit Committee.

Grant Smith further remarked, "I would like to take this opportunity to thank Cameron Mingay for his service as our Board Chair and to welcome Rob McLeese in his new role."

About Pond Technologies Holdings Inc.:

Located in Markham, Ontario, Pond Technology is a technology leader in controlled environment cultivation of micro-algae. In over ten years of R&D, Pond has developed a robust disruptive technology platform based on artificial intelligence, proprietary LED-lights and patented CO2-Management. The use of concentrated CO2 from industrial waste streams enables Pond to boost productivity of micro-algae well beyond the capacity of outdoor algae growers and allows industrial emitters to abate and ultimately recycle CO2. Pond is currently selling micro-algae derived antioxidant Astaxanthin under its Regenurex brand. As micro-algae are becoming increasingly important in pharmaceuticals and cosmetics, nutraceuticals, human nutrition, aqua farming, bioplastics and biofuels, Pond has begun to license its technology to third parties for ongoing license fees and royalties. Pond recently added a Biotech division focused on the growth of unique strains of micro-algae to be used as a reproductive medium for the expression of human anti-bodies and proteins.

