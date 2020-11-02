Anzeige
WKN: A2N6YA ISIN: US64051M7092 
Stuttgart
02.11.20
15:32 Uhr
6,750 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NEONODE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NEONODE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,2507,40016:54
02.11.2020
Appointment of Atsushi Ishii as Vice President Engineering at Neonode

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON), today announced the appointment of Atsushi Ishii as Vice President Engineering. Mr. Ishii is an experienced leader and engineer with proven skills in guiding cross-functional engineering organizations in fast-paced product development.

Mr. Ishii joins Neonode from Excillum AB, where he has served as VP & Head of Engineering since 2019. At Excillum Ishii oversaw the development and engineering work of cutting-edge X-ray sources. Prior to joining Excillum, Ishii was R&D Director at FLIR Systems AB from 2015 to 2019. Before this he was Manager for R&D Mechatronics at Öhlins Racing AB, a company he joined in 2003.

Ishii holds an M.Sc. in Mechatronics Engineering from KTH in Stockholm, Sweden, has completed an Executive Program in Industrial Management at KTH Executive in Stockholm, Sweden, and has an MBA from BTH in Karlskrona, Sweden.

"Cutting edge technology has always been our priority and Atsushi's appointment brings a wealth of relevant knowledge in multidisciplinary technology and product development to the company. I look forward to working with Atsushi and he and the rest of our engineering team will help us maintain and strengthen our technical leadership," said Urban Forssell, CEO of Neonode.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations
David Brunton
E-mail: david.brunton@neonode.com
Phone: +1 925 768 0620

Chief Executive Officer
Urban Forssell
E-mail: urban.forssell@neonode.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/neonode/r/appointment-of-atsushi-ishii-as-vice-president-engineering-at-neonode,c3229687

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/17297/3229687/1329266.pdf

Release

