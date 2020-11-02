Leading legal operations solutions provider wins five Golden Bridge awards

Wolters Kluwer's ELM Solutions, the market-leading provider of enterprise legal spend and matter management, contract lifecycle management, and legal analytics solutions, has earned five awards in the 12th Annual 2020 Golden Bridge Business and Innovation Awards. The four gold and one silver awards contributed to Wolters Kluwer to being named among the Grand Golden Bridge Award winners for 2020. The coveted annual Golden Bridge Awards program recognizes and honors the world's best in organizational performance, innovations, products and services, and customer programs from every major industry in the world.

"It is an honor to be again recognized by the Golden Bridge Awards for our solutions, our devotion to providing world-class experiences for our customers, our people and our entire organization," said Jonah Paransky, Executive Vice President and General Manager for Wolters Kluwer's ELM Solutions. "These awards reflect our dedication to delivering groundbreaking technology solutions that leverage our unmatched data and artificial intelligence applications to help legal operations and insurance claims departments gain insight, improve efficiency, and better manage spend."

Following are the award winners that embody ELM Solutions commitment to innovation and customer experience that help corporate legal and insurance claims departments achieve better outcomes.

Legal Company of the Year (Gold)

Artificial Intelligence Innovations, Predictive Insights (Gold)

Business to Business Services, LegalVIEW BillAnalyzer Expert and Data Services (Gold)

Live Event of the Year, ELM19 (Gold)

Woman of the Year in Customer Service and Support, Karen Sinclair (Silver)

Wolters Kluwer's ELM Solutions is the market-leading global provider of enterprise legal spend and matter management, contract lifecycle management and legal analytics solutions. We provide a comprehensive suite of tools that address the growing needs of corporate legal operations departments to increase operational efficiency and reduce costs. Corporate legal and insurance claims departments trust our innovative technology and end-to-end customer experience to drive world-class business outcomes. Wolters Kluwer's ELM Solutions was named a leader in both the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Enterprise Legal Spend Management 2020 Vendor Assessment and IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Enterprise Matter Management 2020 Vendor Assessment. The award-winning products include Passport, the highest rated ELM solution in the latest Hyperion MarketViewLegal Market Intelligence Report; TyMetrix 360°, the industry's leading SaaS-based e-billing and matter management solution; CLM Matrix, named a "strong performer" in the 2019 Q1 CLM Forrester Wave report; and the LegalVIEW portfolio of legal analytics solutions based upon the industry's largest and most comprehensive legal spend database, with more than $140 billion in invoices.

About Wolters Kluwer Governance, Risk Compliance

Governance, Risk Compliance (GRC) is a division of Wolters Kluwer, which provides legal and banking professionals with solutions to ensure compliance with ever-changing regulatory and legal obligations, manage risk, increase efficiency, and produce better business outcomes. GRC offers a portfolio of technology-enabled expert services and solutions focused on legal entity compliance, legal operations management, banking product compliance, and banking regulatory compliance.

Wolters Kluwer (AEX: WKL) is a global leader in information services and solutions for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, risk and compliance, finance and legal sectors. Wolters Kluwer reported 2019 annual revenues of €4.6 billion. The company, headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands, serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries and employs 19,000 people worldwide.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201102005546/en/

Contacts:

Erica Glass

Director, Global Corporate Communications Legal Solutions

Wolters Kluwer

Governance, Risk Compliance

212-894-8425

Erica.glass@wolterskluwer.com