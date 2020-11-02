Miton Global Opportunities Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

MITON GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES PLC

NET ASSET VALUE

The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for Miton Global Opportunities plc at the close of business on 30 October 2020 was 255.89p (ex income) 256.52p (cum income).

For and on behalf of the Board

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

02 November 2020