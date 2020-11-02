FactMR: Surgical Equipment Market to Grow at Steady CAGR of 4% During 2020-2030; COVID-19 to Hinder Market Expansion, Opines Fact.MR

Surgical equipment market players are focusing on R&D initiatives as well as investing in facilities to better implement advanced equipment such as intricate cameras and surgical robots to keep in step with real-world changes.

ROCKVILLE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2020 / The surgical equipment market is likely to expand at a CAGR of about 4% over the projected period, 2020-2030. The market growth is primarily due to surging inclination towards minimally-invasive techniques. An increasing number of players focusing on research & development as well as the introduction of novel technologies will assist the market to recover its growth pace as the COVID-19 crisis goes by.

"Advancements of modern technologies such as automation and robotics to ascertain better precision and accuracy amid surgeries is anticipated to bode well for the market," says the Fact.MR report.

Surgical Equipment Market - Key Takeaways

North America remains a key beneficiary among other regions, followed by Europe due to the presence of cutting edge healthcare infrastructure.

With an increasing number of hospitals all over the world, the need for surgical equipment is projected to rise in the approaching years.

Growing cases of chronic ailments across countries is a prominent driver of the general surgery category over the projected period.

Surgical sutures & staples witnesses growing demand throughout the assessment period owing to its widespread adoption over the healthcare industry.

Surgical Equipment Market - Driving Factors

Growing cases of accidents and incidences of chronic ailments are generating growth prospects for the market.

Technological progressions have boosted the usage of minimally-invasive procedures that are indicative of notable developments in surgical equipment.

Growing healthcare sector along with increasing government initiatives across high potential markets to make healthcare more accessible and affordable, generate prospects for market growth.

Surgical Equipment Market - Constraints

Stringent government regulations might hamper market growth over the projected period

The absence of proper reimbursement for surgical equipment in the global market may challenge the market scenario.

Anticipated Market Impact by COVID-19 Outbreak

During the COVID-19 pandemic, medical facilities are projected to growing focus on sterilizing surgical equipment. With leading international organizations and governments keeping them under strong watch, investments for surgical equipment sterilization is slated to swell, predominantly to avert the COVID-19spread.

Competition Landscape

Top players functioning in the global surgical equipment market include Medtronic plc, CONMED Corporation, Stryker, BD, Olympus Corporation, Integra Lifescience Corporation, Meril Life Science Pvt. Ltd., Ethicon, Inc., and Healthium Ltd.

More on the Report

The Fact.MR's market research report provides in-depth insights into the Surgical Equipment market. The market is scrutinized based on product (surgical sutures & staples, surgical handheld instruments, and electrosurgical devices), application (ophthalmology, gynecology, general surgery, bariatric surgery, plastic surgery, and others), and end user (hospitals, ambulatory services, and clinics), across five major regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA)).

