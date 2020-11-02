Centamin PLC Announces Director Declaration

DIRECTOR DECLARATION

NOTIFICATION OF CHANGE IN DIRECTOR'S DETAILS

PERTH, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2020 / Centamin plc ("Centamin" or "the Company") (LSE:CEY)(TSX:CEE)In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, the Company announces that Dr Sally Eyre, Non-Executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as Non-Executive Director of Equinox Gold, with immediate effect.

Equinox Gold is a Toronto Stock Exchange listed company (TSX:EQX).

This announcement contains regulated information.

FOR MORE INFORMATION please visit the website www.centamin.com or contact:

Centamin plc Alexandra Carse, Investor Relations +44 (0) 7700 713 738 investors@centamin.je Buchanan Bobby Morse / Kelsey Traynor + 44 (0) 20 7466 5000 centamin@buchanan.uk.com

