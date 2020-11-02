Loncor Resources: Joint Venture with Barrick - Gold Exploration on the Ngayu Belt in the DRCQuelle: Rohstoff-TV/Commodity-TV
Zeit
16:35
Loncor Resources: Joint Venture with Barrick - Gold Exploration on the Ngayu Belt in the DRC
Loncor Resources: Joint Venture with Barrick - Gold Exploration on the Ngayu Belt in the DR Quelle: Rohstoff-TV/Commodity-TV
14:13
10:13
09:31
So
|22.10.
|Loncor Resources beginnt Bohrprogramm im Imbo-Projekt
|Ausrüstung und Personal sind an ihren Plätzen, nun kann es losgehen: Wie Loncor Resources (TSX: LN, WKN: A2PSPG, ISIN: CA54179W3093) aus Toronto am Mittwoch in einer Meldung bekanntgab, haben die Bohrungen...
|21.10.
|Loncor Resources hoping to add ounces to resource at Imbo project with new drilling program in the Democratic Republic of Congo
|21.10.
|Loncor Resources Inc. - 6-K, Report of foreign issuer
|21.10.
|Loncor Resources beginnt mit Bohrprogramm beim 2,5 Millionen Unzen umfassenden Schlüsselprojekt Imbo
| Toronto (Kanada), 21. Oktober 2020 - Loncor Resources Inc. ("Loncor" oder das "Unternehmen") (TSX: LN; OTCQX: LONCF; FWB: LO51) freut sich, bekannt zu geben, dass die Bohrungen beim Imbo-Projekt...
