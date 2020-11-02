AmeraMex International, Inc.: AmeraMex International Hosts Third Quarter Financial Conference Call

CHICO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2020 / AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCQB:AMMX), a provider of heavy equipment for logistics companies, infrastructure construction, and forestry conservation, has scheduled its 2020 third quarter conference call on Friday, November 13 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time, 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The conference call dial-in number for both U.S. and international callers is 1.201.689.8560. Please dial in to the conference center five minutes before the call begins and ask the operator for the AmeraMex conference call. An audio replay of the call will be available from November 13, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time until November 27, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. The replay is accessible by dialing 1.412.317.6671 and entering pin number 13712844.

Please be advised that the company's bid price has closed below $0.01 for more than 30 consecutive calendar days and no longer meets the Standards for Continued Eligibility for OTCQB as per the OTCQB Standards, Section 2.3(2), which states that AmeraMex must "maintain proprietary priced quotations published by a Market Maker in OTC Link with a minimum closing bid price of $.01 per share on at least one of the prior thirty consecutive calendar days."

As per Section 4.1 of the OTCQB Standards, the company will be granted a cure period of 90 calendar days during which the minimum closing bid price for the Company's common stock must be $.01 or greater for ten consecutive trading days in order to continue trading on the OTCQB marketplace. This requirement must be met by January 27, 2921.

About AmeraMex International

AmeraMex International sells, leases and rents heavy equipment to companies within multiple industries including construction, logistics, mining, and lumber. The company, serving a US and international customer base, has over 30 years of experience in heavy equipment sales and service. Follow AmeraMex on Twitter @ammx_intl and visit the AmeraMex website, www.AMMX.net or www.hamreequipment.com for additional company information, equipment videos, equipment inventory and pricing.

Investor and Media Relations

McCloud Communications, LLC

Marty Tullio, Managing Member

Office: 949.632.1900 or Marty@McCloudCommunications.com

SOURCE: AmeraMex International, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/613760/AmeraMex-International-Hosts-Third-Quarter-Financial-Conference-Call