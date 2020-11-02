DJ TR1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

Hibernia REIT plc (HBRN) TR1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 02-Nov-2020 / 15:24 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Standard Form TR-1 Standard form for notification of major holdings NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the Central Bank of Ireland)i 1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: Hibernia Reit Public Limited Company 2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): [x] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights [ ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments [ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights [ ] Other (please specify)iii: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv: Name: City and country of registered office (if applicable): Timbercreek Asset Management Inc. Toronto, Canada 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v: 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: Oct 30, 2020 6. Date on which issuer notified: Nov 2, 2020, 2020 7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached: 4% 8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: % of voting rights % of Total of Total attached to shares (total voting both in number of 9.A) rights % (9.A + of through 9.B) voting financia rights l of instrume issuervi nts i (total of 9.B.1 + 9.B.2) Resulting 5.15% 5.15% 665,296, situation 940 on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached Position 4.09% 4.09% of previous notificat ion (if applicabl e) 9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii: A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type Number of voting rightsix % of voting of rights shares ISIN code (if possible) Direct Indirect Direct Indirect IE00BGHQ1986 34,280,391 5.15% SUBTOTAL A 34,280,391 5.15% B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Number of % of instrument datex Conversion voting voting Periodxi rights rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/ converted. SUBTOTAL B.1 B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations Type of Expiration Exercise/ Physical Number of % financial datex Conversion or cash voting of instrument Period xi settleme rights vot ntxii ing rig hts SUBTOTAL B.2 10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box): [ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii [X ] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv: Namexv % of voting % of voting Total of both rights if it rights if it equals equals or is through or is higher higher than financial than the the notifiable instruments notifiable threshold if it equals threshold or is higher than the notifiable threshold Timbercreek Asset Management Inc. Timbercreek 5.15% 5.15% Investment Management Inc. BAYVK - REITS 1 Fonds FCP - FIS HI-KZVK-I1-Fonds Counsel Global Real Estate Fund SIREN Fund - Global Real Estate Value Fund Timbercreek Global Real Estate Income Fund Timbercreek Asset Management Inc. Timbercreek Investment Management (U.S.) LLC The Commonwealth Fund Agility Real Assets LLC Timbercreek Global Real Estate Core Fund, L.P. 11. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date] 12. Additional informationxvi: Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. is currently registered with the Ontario Securities Commission as a portfolio manager, investment fund manager, and exempt market dealer and as an Investment Advisor with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Timbercreek Investment Management (U.S.) LLC is currently registered as an Investment Advisor with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Both firms provide discretionary portfolio management services to the respective entities listed in section 10 and are wholly owned subsidiaries of Timbercreek Asset Management Inc. Done at Toronto, Ontario, Canada on Nov. 2, 2020. ISIN: IE00BGHQ1986 Category Code: HOL TIDM: HBRN LEI Code: 635400MHRA4QVVFTON18 OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications Sequence No.: 87051 EQS News ID: 1144819 End of Announcement EQS News Service

