All Seasons Communications: Swistak Levine, P.C. Announces Attorney I. Matthew Miller is Recipient of Two Prestigious Awards

FARMINGTON HILLS, MI / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2020 / I. Matthew Miller of Swistak Levine, P.C. received the Property Management Association of Michigan's 2020 Business Person of the Year Award and the 2020 President's Award at the annual Great Lake Area Star (GLAStar) Awards presentation on October 22, 2020. In winning both awards, Mr. Miller was cited for his efforts advocating in support of the apartment industry during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The GLAStar awards recognize excellence in the apartment industry in Michigan and are judged by a panel of out-of-state professionals who determine the award winners in 44 categories spanning the apartment industry.

This is Mr. Miller's fourth President's Award for service to the Property Management Association of Michigan, having previously received this award in 2007, 2015 and 2017. Mr. Miller has served as chair of the association's legislative committee since 2007.

Mr. Miller was also recently recognized by SuperLawyers magazine as an honoree in real estate law in Michigan for the third year in a row.

Swistak Levine, P.C. is a Farmington Hills law firm, founded in 1978, which represents clients in landlord-tenant relations, commercial and real estate litigation, and business transactions. For more information, visit www.swistaklevine.com.

