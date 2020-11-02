Deepak Agarwal Discusses How to Use AI to Increase Conversion Rate

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2020 / Over the last 50 years, artificial intelligence has become intertwined with almost every industry imaginable. Companies are beginning to lean on AI for more time-consuming work such as building dashboards, creating reports, and analyzing large sets of data efficiently. As the capabilities of artificial intelligence continue to evolve, businesses are searching for ways to optimize all facets of their operations, including increasing their conversion rates. Deepak Agarwal, c-suite executive, and experienced entrepreneur, believes that AI has the potential to be a game-changer for e-commerce conversion rates.

"At the end of the day, it all comes down to numbers. Using AI for traditionally time-consuming tasks is great, but why not take that same technology and optimize it to increase revenue?" asked Deepak Agarwal.

The following outlines two ways that artificial intelligence can be used to improve eCommerce conversion rates to enhance revenues and ultimately develop a more profitable business.

Improving Customer Experience

Improving CX or customer experience can be an extremely challenging task because there are so many factors at play. From website design to order fulfillment, the holistic customer experience is a dynamic, multi-faceted process. In order to improve this experience for customers, companies must analyze and fine-tune every element to create a cohesive experience.

"Customer experience consists of every interaction a customer has with a company, from the first impression to eventual purchase and everything in between. One tiny issue in the funnel can prevent a customer from completing the conversion action," says Deepak Agarwal. "A positive customer experience results in higher conversion rates because it guides the customer seamlessly through every stage you want them to take."

There is AI software on the market that businesses can take advantage of to optimize their advertisements' landing pages to catalyze a conversion. The software tests different combinations of page features to determine which performs best. A synthesized report will then be created that highlights the pain points and faults throughout the consumer's experience so that webmasters can apply the learnings of the AI analysis to landing pages.

With an optimized landing page experience, customers will be more likely to complete a conversion action due to the seamless transition and clear calls-to-action.

Enhancing Personalization

With ever-evolving technology, personalization has become an increasingly important part of the customer experience. AI can take the guesswork out of customization by applying a method to the process of analyzing large data sets to determine what is likely to work best for your customers.

"There are several studies that relate personalization to higher revenues, meaning that more people are converting into customers," says Deepak Agarwal. "If a customer feels that a brand is putting effort into reaching them in a direct, personalized way, they are more likely to convert than if they received a generic message."

The numbers speak for themselves: 63% of marketers said that increased conversion rates were the top benefit of investing in personalization technology. This AI technology is effective in moving customers through the funnel and encouraging them to complete conversion actions.

We are excited about the opportunities this technology offers the eCommerce space," says Deepak Agarwal. "At a time where many businesses are highly focused on optimizing the entire customer experience, investing in artificial intelligence should be the starting point in taking on this task."

CONTACT:

Andrew Mitchell

Email: media@cambridgeglobalmedia.com

Phone: 404-955-7133

SOURCE: Deepak Agarwal

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/613964/Deepak-Agarwal-Discusses-How-to-Use-AI-to-Increase-Conversion-Rate