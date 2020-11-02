BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Submission of Documents
PR Newswire
London, October 29
DOCUMENTS AVAILABLE FOR VIEWING
BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc
LEI - 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55
Copies of the following documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism:
Annual Report and Financial Statements (year ended 31 August 2020)
Form of Proxy relating to the Company's Annual General Meeting
These documents will shortly be available for inspection at:
https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
2 November 2020
