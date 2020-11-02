Newswire's Press Release Distribution Helps Marketers Gain Targeting Advantage

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2020 / Google's latest policy changes came with a bombshell announcement that will impact thousands of digital advertisers this winter season. Digital targeting is expected to become increasingly complex in the months to come, causing CMOs and ad executives to search for new methods for business and financial marketing channels. Newswire's Distribution Platform remains unaffected by the latest changes and continues to provide premium content campaign management tools that are unmatched in the industry.

According to Bill Streeter, editor at The Financial Brand, Google's new rules concerning targeted advertisements went into effect on October 19; advertisers are now prohibited from ad targeting by gender, age, parental status, marital status or zip code. Prior to the announcement, social media giant Facebook announced similar advertising restrictions back in the summer of 2019.

"Advertising is an industry in which adapting to the playing field is an absolute necessity for success and survival. This can be difficult with search engines and social media platforms adjusting the rules, which is definitely the case in this situation," said Charlie Terenzio, Newswire's VP Earned Media Advantage Business.

"However, this opens up new opportunities for advertisers and marketing professionals in the financial space, as Newswire's Platform and Financial Distribution offers a variety of channels that can be utilized to increase brand exposure. The targeting that has been taken away through digital advertising remains present throughout our network."

With financial services firms relying heavily on paid advertising to increase brand awareness, Newswire's platform offers a great alternative in the wake of the aforementioned policy changes. The comprehensive and efficient platform makes it easy for IR and communications professionals to target their audiences across investors, media, analysts, and financial institutions.

"Content distribution and outreach for financial firms aren't limited to media personnel, which is the main objective for the majority of other industries," said Anthony Santiago, Newswire's VP of Marketing. "There are different groups that have influence, investing power, and dedicated audiences that can be accessed through our platform."

Newswire's platform has helped financial marketing professionals adjust to the ever-changing nature of the digital advertising landscape.

