

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Covid-19 cases continue to surge in the United States as the country is set to choose its next president.



81,493 new coronavirus cases were reported in the U.S. on Sunday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Health experts have said that the impacts will likely continue to get worse as colder months drive up infections.



'We're right at the beginning of what looks like exponential growth in a lot of states,' Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former commissioner of the FDA said on CBS's 'Face the Nation' on Sunday. 'This is very worrisome as we head into the winter.'



On Friday, the country breached 9 million mark breaking its own record for daily new infections for the second day in a row after reporting 100,233 new cases.



Illinois reported 14,879 new cases on Sunday, Florida 4,865, Texas 4,555, California 3,735, and Wisconsin 3,493 cases. The seven-day average for new cases currently is over 81,300, higher than any other time in the pandemic.



The COVID-19 pandemic has so far infected over 9.22 million people in the country and has taken the live of about 231 thousand people. Globally, coronavirus cases topped 46 million and have killed at least 1.20 million people.



More than 44 states are reporting an increase in Covid-19 cases and over 50,000 people have been hospitalized across the US with the Midwest and South seeing record hospitalizations.



Meanwhile, President Donald Trump hinted that he might fire the country's top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci. Trump made the comments during a late-night rally yesterday.



Speaking to supporters in Opa-Locka, Florida, the President said that after Tuesday's election, 'you won't hear too much about it' to which his supporters, many of whom were not wearing masks, started chanting 'Fire Fauci!'



To which the President responded, 'Don't tell anybody, but let me wait until a little bit after the election. I appreciate the advice. I appreciate that.'



