Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 02.11.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 652 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Grande West: Nach "BMW-Meldung" der nächste Spezialist für ein Herz "Made in Germany"!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JCE9 ISIN: US1550382014 Ticker-Symbol: C3TA 
Frankfurt
02.11.20
19:55 Uhr
1,860 Euro
+0,040
+2,20 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
Lateinamerika
1-Jahres-Chart
CENTRAL PUERTO SA ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CENTRAL PUERTO SA ADR 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
02.11.2020 | 21:56
112 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Central Puerto Announces Reporting Date for the Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2020 / Central Puerto S.A ("Central Puerto" or the "Company") (NYSE:CEPU) one of the largest private sector power generation companies in Argentina, will issue a press release announcing its Third Quarter 2020 results on November 11, 2020. Mr. Jorge Rauber, Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Fernando Bonnet, Chief Operating Officer, will host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results on November 12, 2020 at 9:00 ET.

To access the conference call, please dial:

United States Participants (Toll Free): +1-888-317-6003
Argentina Participants (Toll Free): 0-800-555-0645
International Participants: +1-412-317-6061
Passcode: 3516405

The Company will also host a live audio webcast of the conference call on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.centralpuerto.com. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the website and download any streaming media software that might be required to listen to the webcast. The call will be available for replay on the Company website under the Investor Relations section.

For further information please contact:

Tomás A. Daghlian
Investor Relations Officer
inversores@centralpuerto.com
+54 11 4317-5000 ext. 2192
Av. Tomas Alva Edison 2701
Dársena E - Puerto de Buenos Aires
(C1104BAB) Ciudad de Buenos Aire
República Argentina

SOURCE: Central Puerto S.A



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/614038/Central-Puerto-Announces-Reporting-Date-for-the-Third-Quarter-2020-Financial-Results-Conference-Call-and-Webcast

CENTRAL PUERTO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.