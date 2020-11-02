Andrew Hanna Shares Cotton Mill Pharmacy and Medical Centre's Mission and Vision

Cotton Mill Pharmacy and Medical Centre recently formulated its mission and vision for patient care, says Andrew Hanna

CORNWALL, ONTARIO / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2020 / Andrew Hanna, founder and president of Cotton Mill Pharmacy and Medical Centre, is proud to share the organization's mission and vision.

Andrew Hanna is a certified compounding pharmacist and fully licensed and registered Part A pharmacist. He founded Cotton Mill Pharmacy and Medical Centre to provide several key offerings including patient education, pain management therapies, and pharmaceutical compounding.

Cotton Mill Pharmacy's vision is to provide safe, high-quality patient care in an atmosphere of professionalism, respect, and effective communication.

According to Andrew Hanna, the department of pharmacy is committed to patient care, education, and research.

Cotton Mill Pharmacy recognizes patients as being an integral member of the healthcare team responsible for the outcomes associated with the medication use process and aims to foster an environment that promotes the safe, efficacious, and cost-effective use of medications.

The pharmacy also works to foster an environment designed to advance knowledge of the rational use of medications and mentors and trains staff members to enhance their professional development. Staff members also work carefully to educate patients and healthcare professionals on the safe use of medications and provide health education programs to the community to prevent disease and promote public health.

Finally, Cotton Mill Pharmacy and Medical Centre focuses on research to make sound decisions supported by evidence-based medicine through research on medication use and patient safety.

"Our core values are excellence and patient-centered care; honesty and integrity; diversity and inclusion; and respect and teamwork," says Andrew Hanna.

"I'm fortunate and blessed to provide customized options to my patients. My family and I are thankful to be embraced by the community we service."

About Andrew Hanna

Andrew Hanna is a fully licensed and registered Part A pharmacist. He holds a Bachelor of Science and a Liberal Science degree from Laurentian University. He obtained his Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy from the University of Toronto. He held several post-graduate placements ranging geographically from Kitchener to Winnipeg. In 2013, Andrew Hanna relocated to Cornwall, Ontario, and held a pharmacy manager position at Walmart Canada, where he worked for two years. He decided to go into business for himself as a certified compounding scientist and opened Cotton Mill Pharmacy in Cornwall.

