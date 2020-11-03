

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Alliant Energy Corp (LNT) reported earnings for its third quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $246 million, or $0.98 per share. This compares with $226 million, or $0.94 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.88 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.1% to $920 million from $990 million last year.



Alliant Energy Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $246 Mln. vs. $226 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.98 vs. $0.94 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.88 -Revenue (Q3): $920 Mln vs. $990 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.40 - $2.46



