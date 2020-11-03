Mentality: Where Accessories and Apparel Experience Meet Motivation and Ambition

WOODLAND HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2020 / Best known for releasing daily motivational and inspirational quotes on top of their exclusive and limited-drop apparel and accessories, Mentality has taken social media and the business industry by storm, with more than 1,000,000 followers, as one of the few brands where motivation and a culture of ambition meet customization of clothing and bracelets.

Jason Hill is a successful entrepreneur and founder of the well-respected brand Mentality. Looking back at his journey, the 21-year-old business owner began as an aspiring football player who started playing when he only was five years old. But his dream took a turn when he broke his ankle twice during his junior year. While undergoing rehab for his injury, he discovered a new passion for himself: making YouTube videos. Determined to turn his passion into a way of living, he explored Instagram, intending to grow his YouTube channel through the platform. Soon, he realized that it was much easier for him to grow his online presence on Instagram. On this platform, he stumbled upon the wonders of becoming an entrepreneur and building businesses as well as the art of e-commerce.

Mentality is a brand that is home to meaningful products. From sleek-looking bracelets with motivational reminders to apparel pieces flaunting exclusive designs, the company carefully picks out its limited-drop products while observing its ultimate mission of creating a culture of ambition.

What motivated Jason Hill to start his brand was a random search he did on Amazon for "athlete bracelets" as he prepared his gear for football season. While spending hours searching for a unique bracelet design with a motivational message, he realized that athletes had limited options for these types of accessories. All he could find was a bland silicone bracelet design that was far from being motivational nor inspirational for the wearer. Years later, he would use this experience as the inspiration for his company's products.

In 2017, he established Mentality in his college dorm room. Remembering his high school experience, he developed uniquely designed bracelets with motivational messages to encourage the person wearing it. Little did he know the success that was destined for his brand. Combining his passion for sports and his ambition to grow a business, he dedicated his time and effort to his brand. By 2018, he launched the Mentality apparel line, which has evolved into a million-dollar company in 2020.

From establishing a vast network of supporters throughout social media to selling incredible products with deep meaning, Mentality has a greater mission: to create a reliable and unbreakable culture of ambition in others' lives. Indeed, it is evident that the brand has truly succeeded in its mission. Mentality uses apparel, bracelets, hoodies, hats, and accessories solely as a medium to spread positivity and motivation throughout the world. With this in mind, Jason Hill hopes to continue serving the business and sports community through his successful brand.

