Officeparty Connects People Through Online Communities

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2020 / As the world continues to rise above the effects of the pandemic, more and more people are seeking new ways to be able to secure their future. Officeparty is helping ordinary people become part of online communities that can improve their connections and help them build a strong network of like-minded people. Through the emerging tech platform, which is known for its affiliate tracking and community building abilities, individuals can access exclusive content within communities that can help them in their chosen fields.

While it may sound ambitious, Officeparty is slowly gaining traction when it comes to attempting to become the world's biggest and best boss by providing tools for people to break free from the chains of a 9 to 5 job. What it offers is a rare opportunity to try something new, learn simple technology, and expand their potential to make unique connections online. As they discover that there are promising options available through Officeparty, they can begin to consider stepping out of their comfort zone and go into a new venture. Interestingly, the company is all about proper attribution: giving credit where credit is due.

A college dropout and entrepreneur, Ricki Bodner co-founded Officeparty with his closest friends. After leaving school, he started earning money by simply working on his laptop at a very young age. He manages his time effectively in order to be able to work in both Hawaii and Los Angeles, where he collaborates with his friends to develop communities and new businesses. He finds great fulfillment in being able to create something life-changing for many people and help them establish a better and more secure future.

"I want the whole world to become free. And so I built tools that would first help me manage all of the brands that I've started, and then I knew that these tools would make anyone make a new stream of income online. We practice what we preach and start brands and communities online all the time and have the bandwidth to do it because of the platform we built," Ricki explains.

Through Officeparty, Ricki Bodner aims to help as many people as possible achieve financial breakthroughs through the tools they are providing. In the coming years, they will be expanding and further improving the features of the tech platform with the intention to empower its users to benefit from its many contributions.

Bodner envisions transforming marketing from the current trend of paid posts to simple word of mouth, making everyone-regardless of the number of their followers online-a potential influencer. After all, everyone who is online has the potential to influence somebody from the clothes they wear to the food they eat, the places they go to, or the things they do for fun.

Moreover, Ricki wants to make a huge impact on education by providing a different avenue for learning other than going to college. The Officeparty founders are looking at the possibility of online education to help people weigh their options before proceeding to college. For Officeparty, skill building is very instrumental so that people can succeed in their chosen field.

