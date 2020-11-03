

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market ticked higher again on Monday, one session after it had ended the three-day winning streak in which it had gathered almost 25 points or 0.7 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now sits just above the 3,225-point plateau and it's called higher again on Tuesday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive thanks to solid economic data and support from crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian markets are expected to follow that lead.



The SCI finished barely higher on Monday following gains from the properties and resource stocks, while the financials and oil companies were mixed.



For the day, the index rose 0.59 points or 0.02 percent to finish at 3,225.12 after trading between 3,209.91 and 3,242.80. The Shenzhen Composite Index gained 25.32 points or 1.15 percent to end at 2,223.39.



Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 0.41 percent, while Bank of China added 0.31 percent, China Construction Bank dropped 0.79 percent, China Merchants Bank climbed 1.11 percent, Bank of Communications shed 0.44 percent, China Life Insurance tanked 3.04 percent, Ping An Insurance sank 0.77 percent, Jiangxi Copper accelerated 1.69 percent, Aluminum Corp of China (Chalco) gathered 1.05 percent, Yanzhou Coal Mining was up 0.67 percent, PetroChina fell 0.25 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) rose 0.26 percent, China Shenhua Energy gained 0.30 percent, Gemdale advanced 0.97 percent, Poly Developments perked 0.85 percent and China Vanke jumped 1.45 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is firm as stocks opened higher on Monday and remained mostly in the green throughout the trading day, cutting into losses from last week.



The Dow jumped 423.45 points or 1.60 percent to finish at 26,925.05, while the NASDAQ added 46.02 points or 0.42 percent to end at 10,957.61 and the S&P 500 rose 40.28 points or 1.23 percent to close at 3,310.24.



The rebound on Wall Street came as traders went bargain hunting, looking to pick up stocks at reduced levels following last week's carnage.



In economic news, the Institute For Supply Management said growth in U.S. manufacturing activity accelerated more than expected in October. Also, the Commerce Department said construction spending in the U.S. increased less than expected in September.



The upside was somewhat limited, however, by caution ahead of tomorrow's presidential election.



Crude oil prices moved sharply higher on Monday as strong economic data from the United States, China and Europe helped to ease concerns about the outlook for energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December ended up $1.02 or 2.8 percent at $36.81 a barrel.



