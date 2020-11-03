Campaign Writer: Canada Real Estate Heating Up in Cowichan Valley, British Columbia

COWICHAN VALLEY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2020 / The Canadian real estate market has a new amenity-rich residential multifamily development coming soon. North Cowichan, BC will be welcoming a five-phase $210 million new apartment community called Cowichan Nest, with phase one slated for Fall 2021.

Canada's Cowichan Valley is located on Vancouver Island, providing stunning nature views. Image Credit: 123rf.com / JakobRadlgruber.

Cowichan Nest promises to be second to none in providing something to suit every unique lifestyle. Smoke-free and eco-friendly, new residents will have access to several advanced technologies, including electric car-charging stations, storage lockers, solar hot water, Bullfrog and Tesla power, and LED lighting.

Cowichan Condos Will Have Six Stunning Floor Plans to Choose From:

Micro Suite Studio Suite Studio Suite Plus One Bedroom Two Bedroom Three Bedroom

Cowichan Nest floor plans for various Studio options. Image Credit: Cowichan Condos Inc.

Cowichan Condos Luxury Upgrade Options and Amenities Will Include:

Contemporary Bathroom Fixtures

Quality Custom-Designed Vanity

Glass Shower Enclosures

Custom-Style Kitchen Cabinetry

Contemporary Kitchen Fixtures

Stainless Steel Appliances

Washer and Dryer Option

High-Speed Internet Access

Preheated Hot Water with Thermal Solar

Super High-Efficiency Heat Pump Air Conditioner

Solid Core Suite Entry Doors with Lever Handles

Personal Balcony or Patio

Cowichan Nest floor plans for one bedroom to three bedroom options. Image Credit: Cowichan Condos Inc.

Micro Suite: The Micro Suite is a 200 sq. ft. studio apartment with one bathroom.

Studio Suite: The Studio Suite is a 300 sq. ft. studio apartment with one bathroom.

Studio Suite Plus: The Studio Suite Plus is a 400 sq. ft. studio apartment with one bathroom.

One Bedroom: A 575 sq. ft. apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom.

Two Bedroom: A 850 sq. ft. apartment with two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Three Bedroom: The largest floor plan is a spacious 1500 sq. ft. apartment with a full three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

"The market demand for residential rentals in the Cowichan Valley is extremely high, and the vacancy rate for both regular apartments and senior housing is near 0%, much lower than the BC vacancy rate of 1.4%," said Michael Ruge, Development Manager for Cowichan Condos Inc. and Property Manager for Affordable Apartments.

Cowichan Nest technology amenities will include electric car charging stations for Tesla cars and others. Image Credit: 123rf.com / Olena Kachmar.

The Cowichan Nest multi-family real estate project is being built by Cowichan Condos Inc., a real estate development company in the Cowichan Valley / Vancouver Island, British Columbia (BC) Canada area. When analyzing the Vancouver Island real estate market, Cowichan Condos found the perfect group of Cowichan Valley real estate parcels totaling 10.47 acres in the perfect scenic location.

Construction and Development of the $210 Million Cowichan Nest Will Be Divided Into Five-Phases:

Phase 1: Anticipated to take about one year to complete (Fall of 2021) and will be approximately 222 apartments.

Phases 2 and 3: Spring of 2022, the second set of apartment rentals will be completed.

Phases 4 and 5: Between Fall of 2022 to Spring of 2023.

As quickly as zoning and planning approvals are complete, it is anticipated building will start within three months, and be continuous until all five-phases are completed. In total, there will be approximately 568 to 777 new residential apartment rentals in the Cowichan Nest community.

"The project is perfectly positioned to address the residential housing and apartment inventory shortage in the Cowichan Valley area, and the growing demand for senior and luxury rental living in the beautiful municipality of North Cowichan, Canada," said Ruge.

To find out more about the Cowichan Condos / Cowichan Nest multi-family project, please contact Rachel Forbes at rachel.forbes@architectblueprint.com for more information.

