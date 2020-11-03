DJ EQS-News: TechInsights Announces a Webinar in Cooperation with Bloomberg Intelligence to Examine Apple's iPhone 12

TechInsights Announces a Webinar in Cooperation with Bloomberg Intelligence to Examine Apple's iPhone 12 OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2020 / TechInsights announces a webinar, in cooperation with Bloomberg Intelligence, to share technical and financial insights into Apple's iPhone 12. This webinar will discuss disruptive new technologies, vendor displacements, and bill of materials analysis for Apple's most ambitious phone to date. It will also cover 2021 financial implications for Apple and key chipmakers such as Qualcomm, Skyworks, Qorvo, and others. "TechInsights' purpose is to support a fair marketplace where semiconductor and electronics IP can be created and monetized. We exist to help enable a marketplace which supports innovation and deployment of IP to advance the world we live in. We are excited to work with Bloomberg Intelligence on this initiative, so that our industry-leading teardown and costing data can be provided directly to the investment community with the added benefit of BI's expert industry commentary," said Gavin Carter, TechInsights' CEO. TechInsights and Bloomberg Intelligence will be broadcasting two sessions of this webinar on November 10, 2020 to accommodate audiences in different time zones. Full registration details and schedule are available at this link. Media Contact TechInsights| Kim Waterman info@techinsights.com www.techinsights.com About Us TechInsights - Global Leader in Technical Intelligence and Intellectual Property TechInsights maintains the world's largest database of semiconductor and advanced technology analysis. By revealing the innovation others cannot inside the broadest range of advanced technology products, we prove patent value and enable business leaders to make the best, fact-based IP and technology investment decisions. Headquartered in Ottawa Canada, with offices in the United States, Poland, and Japan. For more information on TechInsights, visit the website. Contacts Kim Waterman Manager, Content and Campaigns Work: 16135760145 kwaterman@techinsights.com www.techinsights.com SOURCE: TechInsights

