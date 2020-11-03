Teemu Pohjola is appointed CFO of Polttimo and Viking Malt Group effective 3rd of November 2020.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201102005570/en/

Teemu Pohjola is appointed CFO of Polttimo and Viking Malt Group effective 3rd of November 2020. Photo: Viking Malt.

Previously Teemu Pohjola held the position of the CFO of Huhtamäki Fiber and Foodservice segment leading an international team of Finance professionals driving its financial strategy and performance since 2017. Prior to that he has worked in international context for 15 years, holding several strategic finance positions in among others Fazer and Salcomp.

"We are pleased to welcome Teemu to our leadership team," said Kasper Madsen, CEO of Viking Malt Group. "His deep and extensive experience in leading the financial operations in an international context as well as driving the strategic initiatives will be very valuable for us. He will provide strong leadership and is an excellent addition to the team."

"I am excited to join a company with a strong business model and a proud history and look forward to working with the team to execute the strategy and vision of the company's priorities."

As CFO, Teemu Pohjola will lead the finance organization across the five Viking Malt countries and will be responsible for IT as well as accounting, treasury, financial planning, analysis and tax. He is also the Secretary of Polttimo, Viking Malt and Senson.

Teemu holds a Bachelor degree in Business Administration from Mercuria Business School and MBA from Hanken School of Economics.

Background info

Polttimo Group

Polttimo Group, established in 1883, is an international group of companies, specializing in manufacturing raw materials and raw materials solutions for the food and beverage industry around the world. We create new innovative grain-based solutions for our customers. Our main products are malt for brewing, craft brewing and distilling as well as cereal-based ingredients. Our group consists of Viking Malt Group, the leading Nordic malting company, and Senson Oy, manufacturing malt extracts and flours, cereal extracts, enzymes and many other innovative ingredients.

Viking Malt Group

Viking Malt is the number one malting company in Northern Europe, and the world's leading company of special malts. A dedicated team, good quality malting barley and six efficient production sites with a capacity of 600 000 tons form the basis for our offering to international and local brewers and distillers.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201102005570/en/

Contacts:

Pia Valve

VP HR Communications

Viking Malt Oy

Mobile +358-40-7700090

pia.valve@vikingmalt.com

www.vikingmalt.com