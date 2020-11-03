96.6% of the Fully Diluted Share Capital of Sunrise Tendered

Liberty Global Intends to Initiate a Squeeze-Out Procedure and Delist Sunrise Shares

Liberty Global (Nasdaq: LBTYA, LBTYB and LBTYK) announced today the definitive end results for the all cash, public tender offer of UPC Schweiz GmbH (a subsidiary of Liberty Global) to acquire all publicly held shares of Sunrise Communications Group AG (SIX Swiss Exchange: SRCG). 43,724,570 Sunrise shares have been tendered as of the end of the additional acceptance period, corresponding to 96.6% of the fully diluted share capital of Sunrise.

The completion of the tender offer is subject to certain offer conditions. After the settlement of the offer, Liberty Global intends to initiate a squeeze-out procedure and delist Sunrise shares from trading on the SIX Swiss Exchange. Sunrise is therefore expected to become a wholly-owned subsidiary within the Liberty Global group of companies.

The indicative timetable for the closing of the offer is as follows:

Monday, November 9, 2020 Sunrise Extraordinary General Meeting Wednesday, November 11, 2020 (expected) Settlement of the offer (subject to satisfaction of remaining offer conditions)

