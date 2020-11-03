Press Release

Opfikon, November, 3, 2020; 06:45 CET

Publication of definitive end result for Sunrise tender offer

Liberty Global plc ("Liberty Global") and its wholly-owned Swiss subsidiary UPC Schweiz GmbH ("UPC") announced today the definitive notice of the end result of its public tender offer to acquire all publicly held shares of Sunrise Communications Group AG ("Sunrise") for CHF 110 per share per the offer prospectus of August 27, 2020.

At the expiration of the additional offer period on October 28, 2020, 4 p.m. Swiss time, a total of 43,724,570 Sunrise shares had been tendered, corresponding to 96.60% of the voting rights and the share capital of Sunrise. The definitive end results are available on https://www.nationalconnectivitychallenger.ch/for-investors.

The tender offer is still subject to certain conditionsas further described in the offer prospectus. Subject to the satisfaction of all remaining offer conditions, the settlement for shares tendered in the offer is expected to occur on November 11, 2020.

Liberty Global re-affirmed its intention to have Sunrise submit an application to SIX Exchange Regulation for the de-listing of its shares in accordance with the listing rules of SIX Exchange Regulation and for an exemption from certain disclosure and publicity obligations under said rules until the date of de-listing of Sunrise's shares.

About Sunrise

The Sunrise Communications Group AG (Sunrise; SWX: SRCG) is the leading challenger on the Swiss telecommunications market. Sunrise is the largest non-state-controlled telecommunications company in Switzerland, offering mobile, Internet, TV, and landline services to private and business customers. Sunrise offers the biggest and fastest 5G mobile network in Switzerland (connect magazine 1/2020). Sunrise is the 5G pioneer and was the first provider to introduce 5G in the beginning of April 2019. In July 2020, Sunrise covered already more than 554 cities/towns, offering the largest 5G network (3.5 GHz) in Switzerland and Europe. In addition to this, Sunrise offers the best geographic 4G/LTE coverage across more than 96% of Switzerland to 99.98% of the population. 4G+ coverage is approximately 84.5% of the Swiss population, with speeds of up to 900 Mbit/s. On the fixed side, Sunrise reaches approximately 85% of households in Switzerland with its fully invested network. The company offers the most advanced fiber technologies - such as vectoring, FTTS, FTTB, and FTTH - thanks to its long-term agreement with Swisscom, SFN, and local utilities. Sunrise has around 1,739 employees (full-time equivalents) as well as more than 137 apprentices - the highest share of apprentices (8.9%) in a Swiss-wide company ranking (SonntagsZeitung August 25, 2019).

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global (NASDAQ: LBTYA, LBTYB and LBTYK) is one of the world's leading converged video, broadband and communications companies, with operations in six European countries under the consumer brands Virgin Media, Telenet and UPC. We invest in the infrastructure and digital platforms that empower our customers to make the most of the digital revolution. Our substantial scale and commitment to innovation enable us to develop market-leading products delivered through next-generation networks that connect 11 million customers subscribing to 25 million TV, broadband internet and telephony services. We also serve 6 million mobile subscribers and offer WiFi service through millions of access points across our footprint. In addition, Liberty Global owns 50% of VodafoneZiggo, a joint venture in the Netherlands with 4 million customers subscribing to 10 million fixed-line and 5 million mobile services, as well as significant investments in ITV, All3Media, ITI Neovision, Lionsgate, the Formula E racing series and several regional sports networks.

For more information, please visit www.libertyglobal.com.

