

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Fuchs Petrolub (FUPEF.PK) reported 9-month earnings after tax of EUR 142 million, 19% lower than the previous year's EUR 176 million.



On a per share basis, earnings for the period declined 20% to EUR 1.02 per preference share from EUR 1.27 per preference share last year.



Sales revenues declined 11% to EUR 1.74 billion from EUR 1.95 billion generated in the prior year period.



Looking ahead, the company currently expects a decline of 15% in earnings for the full year versus its prior forecast of a 25% decline.



