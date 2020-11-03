Anzeige
Dienstag, 03.11.2020

WKN: 120071 ISIN: GB0031215220 Ticker-Symbol: POH1 
Xetra
03.11.20
09:24 Uhr
10,080 Euro
+0,096
+0,96 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
03.11.2020 | 08:03
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Carnival PLC - Carnival Corp.'s North American Brands Extend Pause

Carnival Corporation's North American Brands Extend Pause in Cruise Operations

Pause in operations extends from Dec. 1 to Dec. 31 and includes five brands from the world's largest cruise company - Carnival Cruise Line, Cunard North America, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises and Seabourn

MIAMI, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK), the world's largest cruise company, today announced that its North American cruise line brands will extend their existing pause in operations, suspending cruise voyages between Dec. 1 and Dec. 31, 2020.

"Our highest responsibility and top priorities are always compliance, protecting the environment, and the health, safety and well-being of our guests, the people in communities we touch, our crew and shoreside employees," said Arnold Donald, CEO of Carnival Corporation. "We continue to work with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and global government and public health authorities, as well as top medical and science experts around the globe, on a comprehensive plan for the eventual restart of cruising in North America. With their collective guidance, we have developed and continue to update our enhanced health and safety protocols that are in the best interest of our guests, crew and overall public health. Whenever we restart our cruise operations in the U.S., we certainly look forward to welcoming our guests on board."

Individually, each brand has been communicating and will continue to communicate with guests to provide updates and direction regarding affected cruise vacations.

The date for restarting cruise operations will be communicated by each respective brand and available on their websites.

The company and its brands are also notifying crew members, travel professionals and other stakeholders.

About Carnival Corporation & plc
Carnival Corporation & plc is one of the world's largest leisure travel company with a portfolio of nine of the world's leading cruise lines. With operations in North America, Australia, Europe and Asia, its portfolio features Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises ( Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK) and Cunard.

Additional information can be found on www.carnival.com, www.princess.com, www.hollandamerica.com, www.seabourn.com, www.pocruises.com.au, www.costacruise.com, www.aida.de, www.pocruises.com and www.cunard.com.

CONTACT: Roger Frizzell, Carnival Corporation, rfrizzell@carnival.com, (305) 406-7862 or Mike Flanagan, LDWW, mike@ldwwgroup.com, (727) 452-4538

© 2020 PR Newswire
