

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - IWG plc (IWG.L) reported that its third quarter total revenue for the Group (including closed centres) declined to 583.3 million pounds compared to 680.3 million pounds, last year, a decrease of 10.2% at constant currency. Revenue across open centres decreased 5.5% at constant currency.



Pre-2019 revenue in the three months to 30 September 2020 decreased to 505.1 million pounds from 610.5 million pounds in the same period last year. This represents a constant currency decline of 13.2%. Pre-2019 occupancy declined year-on-year by 4.1 percentage points on a like-for-like basis to 70.5%.



