

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ryanair Holdings plc (RYA.L, RYAAY) reported a 70% plunge in Group traffic for the month of October 2020, reflecting the impact of COVID-19.



Group traffic for the month of October declined 70% to 4.1 million from 13.8 million last year. The company operated about 40% of its normal October schedule with a 73% load factor.



For the rolling annual period, Ryanair Holdings recorded passenger traffic of 70.3 million compared to 151.0 million last year, a decline of 53%.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

RYANAIR-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de