Technavio has been monitoring the interactive fitness market and it is poised to grow by USD 4.81 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries. However, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the interactive fitness market. The market growth in 2020 is likely to Increase compared to the market growth in 2019.

Frequently Asked Questions-

Based on segmentation by end-user, which is the leading segment in the market?

The non-residential segment is expected to be the leading segment based on end-user in the global market during the forecast period.

What are the major trends in the market?

Adoption of fitness-related initiatives by corporates is one of the major trends in the market.

At what rate is the market projected to grow?

Growing at a CAGR of almost 7%, the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be USD 4.81 billion.

Who are the top players in the market?

Axtion Technology LLC, Echelon Fitness LLC, eGym GmbH, Interactive Fitness Holdings LLC, Motion Fitness LLC, Nautilus Inc., Nexersys Corp., Peloton Interactive Inc., SMARTfit Inc., and Tonal Systems Inc. are some of the major market participants.

What are the key market drivers and challenges?

Growing awareness among people about fitness and healthy lifestyle is one of the major factors driving the market. However, the lack of awareness and market penetration in developing countries restraints the market growth.

How big is the North America market?

The North America region will contribute 64% of market growth.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Axtion Technology LLC, Echelon Fitness Multimedia LLC, EGYM Inc., Motion Fitness LLC, Nautilus Inc., Nexersys Corp., Paradigm Health and Wellness Inc., Peloton Interactive Inc., TECHNOGYM Spa, and Tonal Systems Inc. are some of the major market participants. The growing awareness among people about fitness and healthy lifestyle will offer immense growth opportunities. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this interactive fitness market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Interactive Fitness Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Interactive Fitness Market is segmented as below:

End-user Non-residential Residential

Geography North America Europe APAC South America MEA



Interactive Fitness Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The interactive fitness market report covers the following areas:

Interactive Fitness Market Size

Interactive Fitness Market Trends

Interactive Fitness Market Analysis

This study identifies the adoption of fitness-related initiatives by corporates as one of the prime reasons driving the interactive fitness market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Interactive Fitness Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist interactive fitness market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the interactive fitness market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the interactive fitness market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of interactive fitness market vendors

