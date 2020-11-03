The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

The Diverse Income Trust plc

(the "Company")

Headline: Block Listing Six Monthly Return

Date: 3 November 2020 Name of applicant: The Diverse Income Trust plc Name of scheme: General Corporate Purposes

Period of return: From: 3 May 2020 to 2 November 2020 Balance of unallotted securities under

scheme(s) from previous return: 9,699,999 Ordinary Shares of 0.1 pence each Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any

increase has been applied for): 0 Less: Number of securities issued/

allotted under scheme(s) during period

(see LR3.5.7G): 0 Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 9,699,999 Ordinary Shares of 0.1 pence each Name of contact: Nezia Morgan

Link Alternative Fund Administrators Limited

Company Secretary

01392 477500

Please note that the Block Listing Six Monthly Return released on 4 May 2020 contained two errors, being:

- the balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return; and

- the balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period.

Both of these should have been identical to those disclosed above, being 9,699,999 Ordinary Shares of 0.1 pence each.

LEI: 2138005QFXYHJM551U45