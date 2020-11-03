The property management software market is expected to grow by USD 489.02 million, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. Download Free Sample Report
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201103005091/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Property Management Software Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
The awareness of property management software is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as the availability of free open-source software will hamper market growth.
More details: https://www.technavio.com/report/property-management-software-market-industry-analysis
Property Management Software Market: Deployment Landscape
The inherent ease of use, cost-effectiveness, agility, and innovations in cloud security are encouraging SMEs as well as large organizations to shift toward cloud-based property management solutions. Moreover, the cloud-based deployment of the software is subscription-based. Also, the cloud-based software offers seamless data integration and backup facility. Hence, data loss can largely be prevented using cloud-based property management software. Property management software share growth by the cloud-based segment will be slower than the growth of the market by the on-premise segment.
Property Management Software Market: Geographic Landscape
North America accounted for the largest property management software market share in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The increasing investments in smart city infrastructure, the growing investments in the retail sector, and the rising urbanization rate will significantly influence property management software growth in this region. Over 38% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the critical market for property management software market in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in Europe and APAC.
Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.
View market snapshot before purchasing
Companies Covered:
- AppFolio Inc.
- Console Australia Pty Ltd.
- Entrata Inc.
- London Computer Systems
- MRI Software LLC
- Quicken Inc.
- RealPage Inc.
- Rentec Direct
- ResMan LLC
- Yardi Systems Inc.
What our reports offer:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024
- Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Deployment
- Market segments
- Comparison by Deployment placement
- Cloud-based Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- On-premise Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Deployment
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Volume driver Demand led growth
- Volume driver Supply led growth
- Volume driver External factors
- Volume driver Demand shift in adjacent markets
- Price driver Inflation
- Price driver Shift from lower to higher-priced units
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- AppFolio Inc.
- Console Australia Pty Ltd.
- Entrata Inc.
- London Computer Systems
- MRI Software LLC
- Quicken Inc.
- RealPage Inc.
- Rentec Direct
- ResMan LLC
- Yardi Systems Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201103005091/en/
Contacts:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/